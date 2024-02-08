Advertisement

Ahead of the start of the first T20I between India and Afghanistan, Team India's head coach has revealed that Virat Kohli will miss the 1st T20 because of some personal reasons. Kohli has returned to the T20I side after almost a year and a half, but the fans have to wait a little longer as he will not play the 1st IND vs AFG T20I. The match is scheduled to take place on January 11, 2024.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli will not play the 1st IND vs AFG T20I

Kohli hasn't played a T20I since 2022

The 1st IND vs AFG T20 will be held on January 11, 2024

Virat Kohli to miss out 1st IND vs AFG T20I

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who haven't featured in a T20I game since the semi-final loss against England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, have received a call-up for the India vs Afghanistan series. Sharma has returned to the captaincy position and according to Dravid, Hitman will open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 1st T20I. However, as for Virat Kohli, the wait for the fans to witness his class again in the shortest format has been prolonged. Just hours before the start of the match, it has been revealed that Kohli will miss out on the 1st T20. Kohli's leave has come in the wake of his daughter Vamika's 3rd birthday.

Fans not happy with Kohli

As the enthusiasts were keenly looking forward to the return of Virat Kohli in the T20Is, thus, many are not pleased with the update of him not playing the Mohali T20I. Here's how the fraternity expressed their displeasure on Twitter (Lately known as X).

Virat Kohli will miss the first T20 match against Afghanistan because of his daughter's birthday. The T20 World Cup is in a couple of months and this is the mindset of the senior players.#Shameless #INDvsAFG — Siddharth (@siddies10) January 10, 2024

Virat Kohli needs to give a full list of leaves he wants to enjoy to the BCCI beforehand and the selectors need to select players who will prioritise national duty over birthday parties.#CricketTwitter — CricTalker (@CricTalker) January 10, 2024

I hate you virat kohli — Otis (@klhatebot) January 10, 2024

Kohli has only opted out from the first match. He is expected to play the 2nd India vs Afghanistan T20I, which will take place on January 14, 2024.