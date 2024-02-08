Updated January 10th, 2024 at 19:47 IST
Virat Kohli gets roasted after making himself unavailable: 'How many more leaves does he want?'
Following the update of him taking leave on the day when the 1st India vs Afghanistan T20I will take place, fans express displeasure with Virat Kohli.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Ahead of the start of the first T20I between India and Afghanistan, Team India's head coach has revealed that Virat Kohli will miss the 1st T20 because of some personal reasons. Kohli has returned to the T20I side after almost a year and a half, but the fans have to wait a little longer as he will not play the 1st IND vs AFG T20I. The match is scheduled to take place on January 11, 2024.
3 things you need to know
- Virat Kohli will not play the 1st IND vs AFG T20I
- Kohli hasn't played a T20I since 2022
- The 1st IND vs AFG T20 will be held on January 11, 2024
Virat Kohli to miss out 1st IND vs AFG T20I
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who haven't featured in a T20I game since the semi-final loss against England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, have received a call-up for the India vs Afghanistan series. Sharma has returned to the captaincy position and according to Dravid, Hitman will open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 1st T20I. However, as for Virat Kohli, the wait for the fans to witness his class again in the shortest format has been prolonged. Just hours before the start of the match, it has been revealed that Kohli will miss out on the 1st T20. Kohli's leave has come in the wake of his daughter Vamika's 3rd birthday.
Fans not happy with Kohli
As the enthusiasts were keenly looking forward to the return of Virat Kohli in the T20Is, thus, many are not pleased with the update of him not playing the Mohali T20I. Here's how the fraternity expressed their displeasure on Twitter (Lately known as X).
Kohli has only opted out from the first match. He is expected to play the 2nd India vs Afghanistan T20I, which will take place on January 14, 2024.
Advertisement
Published January 10th, 2024 at 19:37 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.