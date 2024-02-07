English
Updated January 26th, 2024 at 06:58 IST

'I hope Ashwin completes 500 Test wickets in this match': Jadeja backs teammate to reach mega feat

One half of the most successful bowling duo in Indian history, Ravindra Jadeja, is supporting his longtime partner, Ravichandran Ashwin, to record 500 career wickets in the opening game against England.

Press Trust Of India
R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja
R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja celebrate after taking a wicket | Image:X/@BCCI
Ravindra Jadeja, one half of India's most successful Test bowling pair, is backing his longtime colleague, Ravichandran Ashwin, to reach 500 career wickets in the first match against England.

On the opening day of the first Test against England, Ashwin and Jadeja went past Anil the Kumble-Harbhajan Singh duo to become the most successful Test bowling pair for India with 502 wickets in the game's traditional format.

The Kumble-Harbhajan combo had taken 501 wickets in 54 matches.

Ashwin entered the match needing 10 wickets to reach the landmark of 500 scalps. By the time the England first innings ended, the veteran off-spinner bridged the gap to remain seven short of the coveted milestone.

"It will be a big achievement if Ashwin completes 500 Test wickets and I hope he gets it in this match. I am left with 25 wickets for 300 and it might take the whole series, but I wish Ashwin completes his 500 in this game itself and continues taking wickets for India," Jadeja said during an interaction with JioCinema.

Both Jadeja and Ashwin picked three wickets each in the England first innings here on Thursday.

"I really enjoy bowling with Ashwin, it is really helpful with two spinners bowling in tandem. We share a lot of messages around field setting, line and length and we are happy to contribute to India's win. We really enjoy the competition," added Jadeja.

India were comfortably placed at 119 for one at stumps after bowling out England for 246 on the opening day.

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was batting on a 70-ball 76 while Shubman Gill was unbeaten on 14 at the end of the day's play, as India trailed by 127 runs after losing skipper Rohit Sharma (24).

Published January 26th, 2024 at 06:58 IST

