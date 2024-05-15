Advertisement

As one of the finest in the Indian Cricket Team, Rohit Sharma is a masterful example of greatness in the realm of cricket. The right-handed batter and skipper for the Indian Cricket Team has been a stalwart since his appearance on the scene, and he has laid out absolute carnage against his opponents. As a captain, Rohit has emerged as someone who has built a good connection with the team which allows them to emerge as the dominant side. Moreover, his camaraderie with the young player has been appreciated by many. The skipper of the Indian Cricket Team recently opened up on taking charge of the Indian Cricket Team after he was handed the reins, and what does he keeps in mind to lead the team with proper balance and effectiveness.

Rohit Sharma offers a perspective on his mindset after becoming the skipper for Team India

Rohit Sharma recently made an appearance at the Dubai Eye 103.8 show, where he divulged a multitude of topics and offered insight into his playing days and current top batters and bowlers in modern-day cricket. When asked about his rise to the position of captain for the Indian Cricket Team, Rohit expressed his gratitude and wants to carry the legacy that past captains like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and more have had on the team.

"I was very fortunate to get that opportunity, and I knew the past captains who have had the impact in Indian cricket and the kind of Legacy they've left as well. We have had so many great captains, so yeah, just taking from where these guys left, making sure that the team heads in the right direction," Rohit Sharma said during his appearance.

Rohit Sharma has led Team India through a lot of tournaments and bilateral series and has made the Indian Cricket Team emerge as a true powerhouse in the game. The Men in Blue's dominance under Rohit's command has made them a preferred choice. With the T20 World Cup approaching soon, all eyes will be locked in on the Hitman as he guides a 15-man squad into the USA and Caribbean Islands and end their longstanding ICC title drought.