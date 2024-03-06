Advertisement

India and England's most recent Test match presents a significant opportunity for both teams. India leads the series 3-1; England wants to win to restore their pride, while India wants to seal the series victory in style. The two sides will be vying for control in what could be an interesting match. India's strong lineup, which features players like Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma, creates the ideal environment for a thrilling conclusion at HPCA Stadium. On Thursday, March 7, 2024, the last match will go off. R Ashwin will make his 100th appearance in a Test match for the Indian cricket team in this match.

Rohit Sharma believes that Rajat Patidar is talented but needs more time to settle

One of the young players who got the backing of the captain was the struggling Rajat Patidar. Patidar has not been able to make a mark like other India debutants in the series. The team captain offered encouragement to Rajat Patidar, who was having trouble during the series even if he didn't perform as well as some of the other rookies. Patidar's strength was appreciated by Rohit Sharma, who also praised and acknowledged the skill of the young cricketer. Patidar needs more time to show his talent on the pitch, and Rohit stressed the need of patience in both situations.

"Rajat Patidar has very good abilities. I like him. I see him as a talented player. We need to give him some more time," Rohit said.

Talking about the series in general, Rohit said the Indian team's ability to bounce back from tough situations has been the standout aspect of the side's performance.

"It has been a series of comebacks for us. Whenever we were put under pressure we were able to put the pressure back on the opposition. That was pleasing for me," he said.

On series finale here, Rohit said he expects the Dharamsala track to be a good one.

"Looks like a typical Indian pitch. There will be some movement when the temperature drops but looks like a good pitch," he said.

Squads for India vs England fifth Test

India squad for 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

England Test squad for 5th Test: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (Wk), Dan Lawrence, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

(With inputs from PTI)