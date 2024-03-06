×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

'I LIKE HIM. We need to give him some time': Rohit Sharma ready to back struggling 'talented' player

Rohit Sharma expresses support for a struggling but talented player, emphasizing the need to provide the individual with more time to flourish.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
India and England's most recent Test match presents a significant opportunity for both teams. India leads the series 3-1; England wants to win to restore their pride, while India wants to seal the series victory in style. The two sides will be vying for control in what could be an interesting match. India's strong lineup, which features players like Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma, creates the ideal environment for a thrilling conclusion at HPCA Stadium. On Thursday, March 7, 2024, the last match will go off. R Ashwin will make his 100th appearance in a Test match for the Indian cricket team in this match.

Also Read: The crowd cheered, asked for dance moves in WPL match: Jemimah Rodrigues

Rohit Sharma believes that Rajat Patidar is talented but needs more time to settle 

One of the young players who got the backing of the captain was the struggling Rajat Patidar. Patidar has not been able to make a mark like other India debutants in the series. The team captain offered encouragement to Rajat Patidar, who was having trouble during the series even if he didn't perform as well as some of the other rookies. Patidar's strength was appreciated by Rohit Sharma, who also praised and acknowledged the skill of the young cricketer. Patidar needs more time to show his talent on the pitch, and Rohit stressed the need of patience in both situations.

"Rajat Patidar has very good abilities. I like him. I see him as a talented player. We need to give him some more time," Rohit said.

Talking about the series in general, Rohit said the Indian team's ability to bounce back from tough situations has been the standout aspect of the side's performance.

"It has been a series of comebacks for us. Whenever we were put under pressure we were able to put the pressure back on the opposition. That was pleasing for me," he said.

On series finale here, Rohit said he expects the Dharamsala track to be a good one.

"Looks like a typical Indian pitch. There will be some movement when the temperature drops but looks like a good pitch," he said. 

Also Read: 'I saw that Rohit Sharma still on 0. I was like 'How is it still 0?'

Squads for India vs England fifth Test

India squad for 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

England Test squad for 5th Test: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (Wk), Dan Lawrence, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published March 6th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

