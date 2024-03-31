×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 17:01 IST

'I love playing at Narendra Modi Stadium': Pat Cummins reminisces India's nightmarish WC final night

During the GT vs SRH IPL 2024 clash, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain, Pat Cummins seemingly recalled the night of ICC ODI World Cup final 2023.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Pat Cummins and Rohit Sharma
Pat Cummins and Rohit Sharma | Image:AP
Pat Cummins ostensibly recalls the glorious victory of Australia over India in the ICC ODI World Cup final 2023. Five months have gone by but the dreadful memories of the November 19, 2023 loss might still be afresh in the minds of Indian cricket fans. Team India had an incredible campaign at the showpiece event, the team looked destined to clinch the trophy. However, it all concluded with an anti-climax. Everything fell into the right place for Pat Cummins and Co. and as it happened Australia won the World Cup for the record 6th time.

Also Read | IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Updates

Pat Cummins recalls how filled the Narendra Modi Stadium was during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final

While it was a forgetful night for Team India and its fans, on the other side for Australia, the event will always bring back many delightful memories. The World Cup winning captain from that night, Pat Cummins, recalled a part of it during the GT vs SRH IPL 2024 match. As the game is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Cummins expressed he likes playing at the venue and remembered how 'jam-packed' it was the last time he set foot inside the ground.

"I love playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Last time I played, it was jam-packed". Cummins said during the toss segment of GT vs SRH clash.

Also Read | Mayank Yadav steals limelight with pace, India unearths new star

Pat Cummins leading SRH in IPL 2024

Since the culmination of the World Cup, a lot has taken place. Pat Cummins had been roped in by Sunrisers Hyderabad at a record fee of Rs. 20.50 crore. He is also been appointed as the captain of the franchise. Under his leadership, SRH are looking promising, and have already attained a monumental milestone. SRH put on a whopping 277 against Mumbai Indians the other day at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The score has displaced RCB's total of 263 and became the highest-ever team total in the history of IPL. Apart from the Ashes and Border-Gavaskar trophy, Pat Cummins has led his side to glory in each of the tournaments he has captained. Thus, will IPL be the next prized possession he will get a hold of? All to look forward to

 

Published March 31st, 2024 at 17:01 IST

