Advertisement

Team India captain Rohit Sharma lauded the level of support he and his team have garnered from Pakistani fans, despite the enduring rivalry between the neighbouring nations in cricket. Speaking at a recent promotional event in Dubai, Rohit expressed gratitude for the messages of encouragement from Pakistani fans during major tournaments involving India and Pakistan. The India-Pakistan rivalry remains a significant spectacle in world cricket, and it will once again captivate audiences when the two teams clash in the T20 World Cup on June 9 in New York.

Also Read | 'More insecure than anyone': Footage emerges of MS Dhoni getting agitated with RCB & storming off

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma on the love Team India receives from Pakistan fans

During an interaction with Dubai Eye 103.8, Rohit praised Pakistan fans for their deep passion for cricket, which he feels often extends beyond the on-field rivalry. The cricketing world has consistently been amazed by the immense hype surrounding an India vs Pakistan match throughout history. As the current captain of India, Rohit has encountered this significant fixture numerous times in his career, including leading India against Pakistan in major tournaments such as the T20 and ODI World Cup.

Advertisement

Rohit further shared how Pakistani fans have frequently left him feeling touched by their responses and reception, particularly during the encounter between the two sides at the 2019 World Cup in the UK.

"I loved the messages from the Pakistani fans. I know they love their cricket. Every time we are in the UK, these guys come in and tell us respectfully, how they love us, how they love Indian cricketers, how they love to watch some of us play in big stages. It is basically loving the sport. When someone appreciates your game like that, you just feel blessed," Rohit said.

During Rohit's tenure as India's captain, the team secured victories against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup, the 2023 ODI World Cup, and the 2022 Asia Cup.

Advertisement

As the 2024 T20 World Cup approaches, scheduled to be held in the USA and West Indies from June 1, the match between India and Pakistan is undoubtedly poised to be one of the most anticipated events of the tournament. India maintains a significant advantage over their rivals in their head-to-head record in previous T20 World Cups, having secured victory in 7 out of the 8 encounters between the two sides.