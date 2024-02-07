Advertisement

After a narrow defeat in the first Test, India prepares to face England in the second Test at Vizag. With captain Rohit Sharma leading the charge, the Indian squad, bolstered by their incredible squad, aims for a strong comeback. The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium sets the stage for a gripping encounter as India seeks redemption.

3 things you need to know

India vs England 2nd Test will be played tomorrow

India lost the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs

England leads the 5-match series by 1-0

Rajat Patidar on his maiden Test call-up

In the second game of the series in Vizag, there are rumours that Madhya Pradesh batsman Rajat Patidar may make his Test debut against England. After making his ODI debut for India in December 2023 against South Africa, Patidar said he was looking forward to wearing the whites on Friday, February 2.

Patidar called his call-up to the Test team a "special moment" in a message made public via a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) video prior to the second Test. In light of his recent return from an Achilles Heel injury that kept him out of action for a large chunk of the 2023 season, he emphasised the importance of the chance. Unfortunately, the injury kept him out of the Indian Premier League as well, which hampered the Royal Challengers Bangalore team.

Patidar is still keen to establish himself in the game's longest format and help India defeat England even as he waits for confirmation of his Test debut. Rajat Patidar said:

"Getting my first Test call-up soon after my recovery has to be my happiest moment. It is my dream to represent my country in Test cricket. It felt very good to get that call. I was playing India A matches and it felt really good," "I have played a lot of matches in the domestic circuit with some of the India players. I have been interacting with Rahul Dravid sir since the last 2 series. I have not spoken to Rohit Sharma a lot but in this tour, I have listened to him talk about how to bat in different conditions. That gives me a lot of confidence,"



India's batting order could be strengthened by the possible addition of Rajat Patidar to the Test squad, especially when it comes to countering spin bowling. In subcontinental settings, spin is quite important, hence Patidar's ability to counter spin is a great advantage.

Regarding his tenure in the Indian team, Patidar stated that he has been assiduously studying the techniques of seasoned players such as Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid.

Rajat Patidar eyes to learn from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kolhi

Rajat Patidar, who is well-known for his aggressive batting style, stated that he will continue to play by instinct while taking some tactical cues from India's captain, Rohit Sharma.

In reference to his views on Virat Kohli, Patidar emphasised the tremendous educational opportunity that observing the former captain of India in action afforded. He disclosed that he frequently stands behind Kohli during net sessions in order to thoroughly examine the skill of the maestro. He added:

"I have an aggressive batting style and have batted like this since my domestic cricket debut. I have a habit of playing like that and have not changed a lot of things. I am learning how to tackle field placements from Rohit Sharma," “Whenever Virat Kohli bats in the nets, I stand behind him and watch his movements. Especially his footwork and body movement against the balls pitched up to him, that I am trying to add relentlessly,”