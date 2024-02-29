Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 11:28 IST

‘I'm sure it's going…’: Chris Gayle predicts India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup clash in New York

Cricket legend Chris Gayle foresees an electrifying T20 World Cup showdown between India and Pakistan in New York.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Chris Gayle Pays Gas Bills for Everyone at Jamaican Fuel Station
Chris Gayle Pays Gas Bills for Everyone at Jamaican Fuel Station | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The anticipation builds as the biggest rivalry in cricket history reignites. India clashes with Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup on June 9 in New York. The match, set to be held at the iconic Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, promises a fiery encounter between these arch-rivals. Cricket fans worldwide eagerly await what is expected to be a monumental and hotly contested matchup.

Chris Gayle has made a huge statement about the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup

Chris Gayle, the former West Indies cricket sensation, is optimistic about the T20 World Cup 2024's ability to enter the wealthy American sports market and propel cricket to new heights internationally. The T20 tournament, which begins on June 1 and is co-hosted by the United States and Gayle's native country, the West Indies, is expected to draw a large crowd.

Gayle, speaking from Barbados, emphasises the importance of the T20 World Cup in bringing cricket to a global audience, particularly in the United States. He points to the success of a recent T20 event in the United States as proof of the country's expanding cricket interest and market. Gayle's optimistic perspective highlights the excitement about the tournament's potential influence on cricket's popularity and commercial opportunities in the United States. Speaking to AFP in an interview, Chris Gayle quoted: 

“The ICC (International Cricket Council) has been trying to get cricket on a global scale within the USA,”

With a rich history of cricket matches, India and Pakistan are longtime rivals, and their highly anticipated match is expected to be a sold-out event in a tented 34,000-seat stadium in Long Island, New York. Underscoring the importance of this game, Chris Gayle believes it will be "phenomenal," a turning point for cricket in America.

It is anticipated that spectators would be extremely interested and enthusiastic about this high-profile match between two of cricket's biggest names, which will increase the sport's appeal in the United States. With Gayle supporting it, the game has even more potential to enthral spectators and cement cricket's place in the hearts of the fans. All eyes are focused on the India-Pakistan match as a pivotal point in cricket's quest to establish a foothold in the United States as anticipation for this historic occasion grows. Chris Gayle added: 

"India vs Pakistan is in New York, I'm sure it's going to be phenomenal. They (the USA) had a T20 tournament last year and it was a success. It's a big market, we just have to hope it will be a success within the United States," 

Published February 29th, 2024 at 11:28 IST

