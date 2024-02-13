Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 18:27 IST

'I'M WELL AND TRULY DONE': David Warner plays his last game for Australia in Australia

David Warner has announced that he has competed in his final game for Cricket Australia in his home country after competing in the T20I series vs West Indies.

Pavitra Shome
David Warner
David Warner | Image:X/ johns
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
David Warner, one of the pioneers openers from Australia, has announced that he has competed in his final game for Cricket Australia in his home country. Warner has already announced his retirement from the Test and ODI format, with T20I being the only exception. But it looks like Warner is looking to step down from from the shorter format as well.   

Warner revealed his intentions after winning the ‘Player of the Series’ recognition. 

"It was good to have a break and play the franchise stuff. I've got a lot of time off after the New Zealand series, go to the IPL before we embark on a World Cup in the Caribbean. Was quite surprised an opening bowler 145kph and swings it not trying to get me out. Go the Caribbean, the boundaries aren't too big there. I'm well and truly done, it's time for the youngsters to come through and show their talent," Warner said as quoted by ESPNCricInfo.

(This is a breaking copy. This copy will be updated.)

Published February 13th, 2024 at 18:24 IST

