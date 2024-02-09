English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 12:37 IST

'I made a TERRIBLE MISTAKE': AB de Villiers apologises for giving 'false information' on Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers issues an apology for providing inaccurate details about Virat Kohli, admitting to a significant error in his statement.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
ab de villiers and virat kohli
AB de Villiers apologises to Virat Kohli | Image:AP
With the news that Virat Kohli would be joining the team for the rest of the series, Team India was expected to gain even more momentum at the conclusion of the second Test. The happiness was just temporary though, as Kohli would also miss the third and fourth Tests. It should be mentioned that Kohli missed the first two Test matches due to personal reasons.

AB de Villiers acknowledges his "mistake" and states that his report on Virat Kohli's break is not true

At the beginning of the England Test series, AB de Villiers claimed on his YouTube channel that Virat Kohli took a break to be with his family. He said that Kohli was in good health and mentioned that the reason for his absence was because he was expecting his second child with Anushka Sharma. De Villiers eventually recognized, although, that this information was untrue and that disseminating incorrect information was an error on his part. Speaking on his Youtube channel on Sunday, AB de Villiers said: 

"All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is doing well," 

"Let me just see what he said. I just want to at least give you (fans) a little bit of love," 

"So I wrote to him 'Been wanting to check in with you (sic) for a while now biscuits. How are you?'. He said 'Just need to be with my family right now. I am doing well.'.

“Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him. But he has made absolutely the right decision,”

AB de Villiers corrects his statement 

AB de Villiers has freely acknowledged that he made a big mistake when he spread false information about Virat Kohli's absence from the cricket scene in an honest discussion with Dainik Bhaskar. De Villiers apologized for his earlier statements and said he didn't know the real cause for Kohli's hiatus from the game. The veteran cricket player from South Africa expressed his optimism that Kohli will rejoin the squad quickly and expressed his want to see the Indian great get back to playing as soon as possible. He said: 

“Absolutely family comes first, it’s a priority, as I said on my YouTube show. Also, I made a terrible mistake at the same time and yeah, sharing false information which was not true at all. No one knows what’s happening,” 

“That’s all I can do is wish him well and I think the whole world that follows Virat and that enjoys his cricket, must just wish him well, and whatever the reason is for this break. Really hope that he comes back stronger, better, healthier, and fresh,”

 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

