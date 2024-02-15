Advertisement

Former India captain Anil Kumble questioned Ravindra Jadeja's decision-making after rookie Sarfaraz Khan's exciting 62-run innings was cut short by an unfortunate run out on the first day of the third Test between India and England. Sarfaraz, who was batting superbly at 62 off 66 balls, got mixed up with senior partner Ravindra Jadeja in the last session of the third Test. Rohit Sharma threw his cap on the ground in fury in the dressing room after Sarfaraz's promising debut was cut short by an unfortunate run-out in Rajkot on Thursday.

IND vs ENG: Anil Kumble on Sarfaraz Khan's run-out

Following the run-out, Ravindra Jadeja faced severe flak on social media for propelling the run-out. India's all-time highest wicket-taker Anil Kumble also paid heed to the matter and brought out how the Sarfaraz Khan run-out reminds him of his own debut.

"Sarfaraz was dominating in that partnership. Jadeja, I thought had got into a shell, that sometimes creates a mindset where you are not clear about the decision-making. And maybe that was one of the reasons and possibly I passed on my bad luck of getting run out on debut because I got run out on my debut. But at least he got 65 (Sarfaraz scored 62) more," Anil Kumble said on Jio Cinema.

Sarfaraz's first Test appearance came at an ideal time, as he unleashed his arsenal of strokes - powerful sweep shots and lofted drives over the infield - to reach a first half-century off just 48 balls, including seven fours and a six. Jadeja was 15 runs shy of a century when Sarfaraz walked out to bat, and by the time the veteran batsman hit three figures, the kid was already in his fifties. Jadeja ultimately got his fourth Test century and second in a row at his home ground, but not before Sarfaraz was sadly run out due to a misunderstanding with the southpaw.

India vs England: Day 1 of 3rd Test

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja both scored brilliant centuries, while debutant Sarfaraz Khan impressed with a smooth half-century on the first day of the third Test against England. Despite India's difficult start of 33 for three, Rohit's 131 off 196 balls and Jadeja's unbeaten 110 off 212 deliveries formed a gutsy 204-run partnership, steering the team through turbulent moments. Sarfaraz's blistering 62 off 66 balls was the joint-quickest fifty by an Indian debutant, pushing India to a dominant total of 326 for five at stumps.