English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 21:23 IST

'I passed on MY BAD LUCK to Sarfaraz Khan': Anil Kumble slams Jadeja's decision-making in run-out

Anil Kumble chimes on on the Sarfaraz Khan run-out saga. The former India cricketer criticised Ravindra Jadeja for

Republic Sports Desk
Anil Kumble and Ravindra Jadeja
Anil Kumble and Ravindra Jadeja | Image:PTI/Jiocinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Former India captain Anil Kumble questioned Ravindra Jadeja's decision-making after rookie Sarfaraz Khan's exciting 62-run innings was cut short by an unfortunate run out on the first day of the third Test between India and England. Sarfaraz, who was batting superbly at 62 off 66 balls, got mixed up with senior partner Ravindra Jadeja in the last session of the third Test. Rohit Sharma threw his cap on the ground in fury in the dressing room after Sarfaraz's promising debut was cut short by an unfortunate run-out in Rajkot on Thursday.

Also Read | 'It was MY WRONG CALL': Jadeja's FIRST REACTION to Sarfaraz Khan run-out

Advertisement

IND vs ENG: Anil Kumble on Sarfaraz Khan's run-out

Following the run-out, Ravindra Jadeja faced severe flak on social media for propelling the run-out. India's all-time highest wicket-taker Anil Kumble also paid heed to the matter and brought out how the Sarfaraz Khan run-out reminds him of his own debut.

Advertisement

"Sarfaraz was dominating in that partnership. Jadeja, I thought had got into a shell, that sometimes creates a mindset where you are not clear about the decision-making. And maybe that was one of the reasons and possibly I passed on my bad luck of getting run out on debut because I got run out on my debut. But at least he got 65 (Sarfaraz scored 62) more," Anil Kumble said on Jio Cinema.

Sarfaraz's first Test appearance came at an ideal time, as he unleashed his arsenal of strokes - powerful sweep shots and lofted drives over the infield - to reach a first half-century off just 48 balls, including seven fours and a six. Jadeja was 15 runs shy of a century when Sarfaraz walked out to bat, and by the time the veteran batsman hit three figures, the kid was already in his fifties. Jadeja ultimately got his fourth Test century and second in a row at his home ground, but not before Sarfaraz was sadly run out due to a misunderstanding with the southpaw.

Also Read | Jadeja hits ASTONISHING six; Stokes can't believe it, Rohit LAUGHS

Advertisement

India vs England: Day 1 of 3rd Test

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja both scored brilliant centuries, while debutant Sarfaraz Khan impressed with a smooth half-century on the first day of the third Test against England. Despite India's difficult start of 33 for three, Rohit's 131 off 196 balls and Jadeja's unbeaten 110 off 212 deliveries formed a gutsy 204-run partnership, steering the team through turbulent moments. Sarfaraz's blistering 62 off 66 balls was the joint-quickest fifty by an Indian debutant, pushing India to a dominant total of 326 for five at stumps.

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 21:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

an hour ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

an hour ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

7 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

7 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

7 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

a day ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

a day ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

a day ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

a day ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Japan loses a big title, and perhaps its way

    Business News16 minutes ago

  2. DOP Senthil Kumar's Wife Roohi Passes Away Due To Health Related Issues

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  3. Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal seeks interim bail for treatment

    Business News32 minutes ago

  4. Govt hikes windfall tax on crude oil and diesel

    Economy News32 minutes ago

  5. Trump's first ever criminal trial to start on March 25, Judge Says

    World35 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo