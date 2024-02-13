Advertisement

The Indian Cricket fans are all set to be glued to their TV sets or phones to watch the third Test match of the India vs England series. The Third match will take place in Rajkot, while the first two took place at Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, respectively. The visitors won the opening match-up, but the hosts rebounded to pick a big win in the second one. The Third match is anticipated to be exhilarating. However, the host team lack in their top players due to injuries.

Kuldeep Yadav drops vital update on All-Rounder Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test

Team India will lose out on their prime wicketkeeper-batter as KL Rahul has pulled out of the third IND vs ENG Test match, and Devdutt Padikkal will fill in for him. KL will remain under observation at the NCA until his health improves thoroughly. Another player whose availability was subject to top fitness was Ravindra Jadeja, who also took a trip to the NCA after suffering a hamstring issue. However, Kuldeep Yadav believed that the star Indian all-rounder will return to the lineup to play on his home ground after missing out on the second Test match in Visakhapatnam.

"He is doing his routine (work). He did one session yesterday (Monday) and I think he is available," Kuldeep said while addressing a media conference ahead of India's training session on Tuesday.

The inclusion of Ravindra Jadeja will be pivotal, as Team India is already depleted in terms of vital players against an aggressive England, who is relying on Bazball, which proved effective in Hyderabad. Both matches were contested on fields that did not seem quite spin-friendly and offered plenty for all parties.

Since Jadeja has the veteran instinct and features an all-rounder capability, it could be beneficial for the Men in Blue. Additionally, it will be the home turf of the star player.

India’s updated Squad for the third Test in Rajkot: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja (subject to fitness), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Devdutt Padikkal.

(With PTI Inputs)