Published 13:50 IST, July 8th 2024
'I've been living a dream': Jasprit Bumrah On Cloud 9, Couldn't Contain Happiness of Winning T20 WC
One of the leading orchestrators of Team India's T20 World Cup win, Jasprit Bumrah, admits he is living an absolute dream right now.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Jasprit Bumrah while celebrating a wicket during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Final. | Image: ICC
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
13:50 IST, July 8th 2024