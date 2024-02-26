English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

'I've decided I'll NEVER PLAY again where I have lost my self-respect': India batter Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari attributed his decision to move away from a leadership role due to “personal reasons” but now he has revealed that ACA asked him to resign.

Republic Sports Desk
Hanuma Vihari while playing for Team India
Hanuma Vihari while playing for Team India | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India batter and domestic cricket stalwart Hanuma Vihari is livid with the treatment he is getting at Andhra Cricket Association. After Andhra’s campaign in the on-going Ranji Trophy came to an end when they lost to Madhya Pradesh by four runs in the quarterfinals, Vihari launched an attack on the ACA as he said that he will never play for the state again.

The 30-year-old batter who has played 16 Tests for India, started the season as Andhra captain but stepped down after the first match against last year’s runners-up Bengal. Ricky Bhui led the team for the rest of the season, and he now leads the season’s run chart with 902 runs. Vihari attributed his decision to move away from leadership role due to “personal reasons” but now the right-handed batter said the association had asked him to resign.

Advertisement

“Sad part is the association thinks that players have to listen to whatever they say and players are there because of them. I’ve decided that I’ll never play for Andhra where I lost my self-respect.

"I love the team. I love the way we’re growing every season but the association doesn’t want us to grow,” Vihari wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

“I was the captain in the first game against Bengal, during that game I shouted at the 17th player and he complained to his dad (who is a politician), his dad in return asked the Association to take action against me. Although we chased 410 against last year’s finalists Bengal, I was asked to resign from captaincy without any fault of mine,” Vihari said.

The 30-year-old said he has put his body on the line for the team, recalling last year’s Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match against Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisement

A forearm injury to his right-hand had forced him to bat left-handed in that game, but he could not prevent Andhra’s ouster.

“I never said anything on a personal note to the player but the association thought that player was more important than the guy who gave his body on the line last year and batted left-handed, took Andhra to knock outs 5 times in the last 7 years and played for India in 16 Tests.

Advertisement

"I felt embarrassed but the only reason I continued playing this season was because I respect the game and my team,” he added. 

The player in question was revealed to be Prudhvi Raj, who responded to the allegations on Instagram

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

6 minutes ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

7 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

7 minutes ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

8 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

8 minutes ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

9 minutes ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

10 minutes ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

10 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

11 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

11 minutes ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

12 minutes ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

14 minutes ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

32 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

17 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

17 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

20 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UK retailers report sales slump eased in February

    Business News4 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG: 5 things we learnt from India's rattling win in Ranchi

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  3. SEE PIC | Virat Kohli spotted in London with Vamika after welcoming son

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  4. Massive Fire Engulfs Several Houses at Ambernath Circus Ground in Thane

    India News10 minutes ago

  5. SJVN Green Energy signs agreement to supply 300 MW power to J&K

    Business News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo