Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shook the wrestling fandom after he made a shocking appearance on RAW Day 1. He took out Jinder Mahal and indirectly called out Roman Reigns in the show, hinting at a dream match that has been talked about for a long time. The Rock is yet to return to a show to take the hype ahead, but he is talking about the Rock vs Roman fight and revealed his expectations if ever the match takes place.

Dwayne Johnson reveals the Rock vs Roman clash could happen down the road

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson appeared on ESPN's First Take after it was revealed that the Brahma Bull had become a member of the TKO Board of Directors. Johnson also received the full rights to "The Rock" trademark. Host Stephen A. Smith asked about possibly wrestling Roman Reigns in this year's WrestleMania, and the People's Champion delivered a positive response. The Rock said:

“You guys know, I’m a long-gamer, and I like to build. Something this, what this is, if myself and Roman Reigns were to main event WrestleMania, and I mean this very respectfully of all the WrestleManias prior because I grew up in this business, and I love it. We could possibly put on, with us as a main event and this incredible group of men and women who are these incredible performers, we could possibly put on the greatest and the biggest WrestleMania of all time.

The Rock says that him and Roman Reigns could put on “the greatest and biggest WrestleMania of all time." 🍿 👀 pic.twitter.com/uwsaX7RajJ — First Take (@FirstTake) January 23, 2024

“There’s a chance. I love this business. I love pro wrestling, I love WWE, but I also have this deep passion to grow it and to build it, and if we’re gonna do something like this, I want the world to watch,” the newly appointed board member of TKO Group Holdings added.

Besides speculative thinking, it will be intriguing to see The Rock on the TKO board of directors. In addition to being a celebrity, Dwayne Johnson may now be contributing to crucial decisions as a Board member and may also help improve the current product.