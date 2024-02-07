English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 13:23 IST

'I want the world to watch': The Rock lays out an ideal scenario for the dream match vs Roman Reigns

After being announced as the of the TKO Group's Board of Directors, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares his opinion on having the dream match vs Roman Reigns.

Pavitra Shome
The Rock, Roman Reigns
The Rock, Roman Reigns | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shook the wrestling fandom after he made a shocking appearance on RAW Day 1. He took out Jinder Mahal and indirectly called out Roman Reigns in the show, hinting at a dream match that has been talked about for a long time. The Rock is yet to return to a show to take the hype ahead, but he is talking about the Rock vs Roman fight and revealed his expectations if ever the match takes place. 

3 Things you need to know

Advertisement
  • Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is announced as a member of the Board of Directors oin TKO Group Holdings
  • TKO Group Holdings is the parent organization for UFC and WWE
  • The Rock called out Roman Reigns for the ‘Head of the Table’ spot in RAW Day 1

Also Read: 'Who cares what's happening': Main event superstar expresses delight over CM Punk's WWE return

Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson reveals the Rock vs Roman clash could happen down the road  

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson appeared on ESPN's First Take after it was revealed that the Brahma Bull had become a member of the TKO Board of Directors. Johnson also received the full rights to "The Rock" trademark. Host Stephen A. Smith asked about possibly wrestling Roman Reigns in this year's WrestleMania, and the People's Champion delivered a positive response. The Rock said:

Advertisement

“You guys know, I’m a long-gamer, and I like to build. Something this, what this is, if myself and Roman Reigns were to main event WrestleMania, and I mean this very respectfully of all the WrestleManias prior because I grew up in this business, and I love it. We could possibly put on, with us as a main event and this incredible group of men and women who are these incredible performers, we could possibly put on the greatest and the biggest WrestleMania of all time.

“There’s a chance. I love this business. I love pro wrestling, I love WWE, but I also have this deep passion to grow it and to build it, and if we’re gonna do something like this, I want the world to watch,” the newly appointed board member of TKO Group Holdings added.

Also Read: WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Full match card, live streaming, date & time of the Road to WrestleMania

Advertisement

Besides speculative thinking, it will be intriguing to see The Rock on the TKO board of directors. In addition to being a celebrity, Dwayne Johnson may now be contributing to crucial decisions as a Board member and may also help improve the current product.

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 12:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Viral Video Of Two Young Gymnasts Sends Positive Vibes On The Internet

    World8 minutes ago

  2. Zaheer gives quick retort to KP after he took pride in dismissing Dhoni

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. Iron Man, Zodiac: Movies To Watch Starring Robert Downey Jr

    Galleries10 minutes ago

  4. India is poised to overtake China in oil demand by 2027: IEA

    Economy News11 minutes ago

  5. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 17 Appearance

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement