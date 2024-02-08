English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

'I was confused...': Yashasvi Jaiswal highlights his sprint run-out, interaction with Rohit Sharma

Team India star Yashasvi Jaiswal outlines his mindset when he made the sprinting run-out that dismissed the final Afghani batter Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Pavitra Shome
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal opens up on making the sprinting run-out | Image:X/@BCCI
In the second T20I match of the series, Team India defeated Afghanistan by six wickets. Virat Kohli returned to T20I action at the Holkar Stadium and contributed decent figures. While Yashasvi Jaiswal won the Player of the Match award for his efficient performance, Shivam Dube was the highlight of the night after slamming back-to-back half-centuries to put India in command. However, Rohit Sharma was unlucky and has yet to make an impression after being removed for a duck in both matches.

Yashasvi Jaiswal opens up on his successful sprint run-out attempt

Yashasvi Jaiswal turned heads with his spectacular partnership with Virat Kohli. The young batter scored 68 runs off 34 balls as the Men in Blue chased the given target. The Bowling side shined as well after they bowled out the entire Afghani line-up, and Jaiswal was responsible for the last dismissal. He ran out Fazalhaq Farooqi for a duck, and he had to sprint down the wicket and strike the bails out to make the dismissal.

Yashasvi explained his reasoning for rushing with the ball towards the stumps to cause a runout in a video that was uploaded on the BCCI's official X handle.

“Main thoda confused tha, maru ki nahi maru (I was confused where to throw or not). Then I thought that I can get there and run him out. So, I sprinted and hit (the stumps),” Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal reveals his interaction with Skipper Rohit Sharma

After putting up big numbers for the team in the 2nd T20I match, Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal opened up on the encouragement he receives from Skipper Rohit Sharma. Jaiswal mentioned:

“He tells me that ‘you go out and play your shots fearlessly’. He is always there and he looks after us. I think it’s incredible if you have a senior like him.”

With a 2-0 lead, Team India has successfully clinched the series and will aim for a whitewash in the third T20I match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

