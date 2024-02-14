Advertisement

Varun Chakravarthy, famed for his deceptive spin bowling, swiftly rose through the ranks to secure a berth in the Indian side, aided by outstanding performances for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. Varun was seen as a possible game-changer for India in the 2021 T20 World Cup, but he struggled throughout the tournament and has since been away from the national side. Despite a dip in his IPL performance the following season, the enigmatic spinner continues to be bothered by baseless conjecture about his condition.

Varun Chakravarthy made a huge statement to allege foul play in his career

Varun has expressed his dissatisfaction with inflated stories about the severity of his fitness. Varun emphasised the need of clarity and honesty in the face of swirling rumours, unsure if it was simply gossip or an intentional attempt to broadcast misleading information to harm his national team ambitions. Speaking to CricXtasy, Varun Chakravarthy said:

"It was very tough because right after I finished the World Cup, it was not a big injury; it was a very small injury. It just took me two or three weeks to be back on track, but after that, I got sidelined, and people kept giving the same excuse that I am injured, but on the other hand, I was not injured all that while. I don't know, [if] it was just a rumour, or someone just wanting to spread this news about me so that they can sideline me. But that's how life is; it is unfair. It was very hard on me,"

"IPL 2022 was not a great season because what happened in 2021 after the World Cup got within me, and I was very desperate to be back in the Indian side. So I wanted to prove to everyone. I was being very desperate. I started changing many things in my bowling, which finally affected my mental peace, and I was not able to do my normal bowling also. So that IPL was bad for me,"

Varun's last outing for India was in November 2021, and he has not been considered for any of the three forms thereafter. Despite his initial excitement to wear the Indian shirt again, Varun has already given up hope of being called up to the national squad. He added:

"I took time off, and I understood what was happening to me. Now, it's all cool; I am not desperate anymore. I know how things work. Even the best of the best - there is news that they are going to sideline that person, so who am I? I don't have any expectations. Let's see whatever comes my way - I will do my best. "The best thing is to accept the reality. There's no one out there in the competitive world who is going to really help you or think good for you. Everyone has their own competition; everyone has their own struggles. I can't go run behind people and cry to them, 'Why are you not picking me? I am feeling bad; I am feeling depressed. I won't come to this match.' It's not professional. The best thing I can do is just turn up for the matches, do my best, and rest, leave it to the almighty, and whatever happens, happens. The rumours - it did create a very big dent in my career, but I have just accepted it,"

The Indian cricket team is set to take on England in their 3rd of 5th Test match against England in Rajkot. India lost the first test in Hyderabad but won the next one in Vizaag, levelling the series 1-1.