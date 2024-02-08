Advertisement

The Indian cricket team will be looking to prepare for the upcoming T20I World Cup in 2024, after losing the ODI World Cup final last year to Australia. Fans and experts want to see the star wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant in action as soon as possible. The player has been out of competitive cricket for more than a year and has gone on to miss many crucial matches, series, and tournaments. It is anticipated that he will be back in the IPL 2024.

3 things you need to know

India’s campaign in ICC T20I World Cup will start in June

India has yet to win an ICC trophy in the last 11 years

Rishabh Pant is anticipated to be part of the Indian Cricket Team as soon as he returns

Also Read: Rahul Dravid confirms big rumour about snubbed India star Ishan Kishan

Advertisement

Sunil Gavaskar has made a huge statement regarding Rishabh Pant

Sunil Gavaskar, a cricket legend, has lobbied for Rishabh Pant's inclusion in the 2024 T20 World Cup, emphasising the importance of his participation even if he is available in a limited physical state. The 2024 T20 World Cup will be held in the West Indies and the United States, beginning on June 2.

Advertisement

On June 2, the competition will begin with a match between the hosts, the United States, and Canada. India is in Group A with the United States, Canada, Ireland, and Pakistan. Their campaign will begin on June 5 in New York against Ireland. Gavaskar's support heightens interest in Pant's probable involvement in India's tournament triumph.

Sunil Gavaskar expressed his support for Rishabh Pant's selection in the T20 World Cup in an interview with Star Sports, particularly while considering India's wicket-keeping options. Gavaskar praised Pant's fortitude, noting the player's difficult circumstances, including a life-threatening vehicle accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway that kept him out for more than a year. Despite these obstacles, Gavaskar remains committed to Pant's prospective selection, emphasising his belief in the player's ability and importance to the squad. Gavaskar said:

Advertisement

“I see him (Rahul) as a wicketkeeper as well but I will say one thing before that - if Rishabh Pant is fit on even one leg, he should come in the team because he is a game-changer in every format. If I am the selector, I will put his name first,” “However, if Pant is unavailable and KL Rahul keeps wickets, it will be good because the balance will also get created. Then you have the option to play him as an opener or use him in the middle order. He is an all-rounder and he has improved his wicketkeeping so much. When he used to keep earlier, he was probably a slightly reluctant wicketkeeper, a keeper you could just manage with, but now he is a proper wicketkeeper,”

Also Read: Sandeep Lamichhane sentenced to 8 years in prison by Nepal court

Advertisement

In his ongoing analysis of India's alternatives for wicket-keeping, Sunil Gavaskar said that KL Rahul should take over as wicket-keeper in the event that Rishabh Pant is unable to recuperate in time for the T20 World Cup. Since Pant's injury in late 2022, Rahul has been India's primary wicketkeeper across all forms, as Gavaskar noted. Rahul also took up the wicket-keeping responsibilities for the 2023 ODI World Cup with success. Gavaskar's endorsement, which establishes him as a solid backup in the event that Pant is unable to play in the T20 World Cup, highlights Rahul's experience and skill in the role.