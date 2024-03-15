Advertisement

MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian cricketers of all time, known for his exemplary leadership and exceptional cricketing acumen. As he gears up for the upcoming 2024 IPL competition, there is considerable anticipation surrounding his performance, especially given the possibility that this could be his final competitive tournament. While Dhoni's retirement from competitive cricket remains unconfirmed, fans and analysts alike are eagerly awaiting his potential swansong in the IPL. Dhoni's enduring impact on Indian cricket and his continued pursuit of excellence on the field make this upcoming tournament all the more captivating for cricket enthusiasts across the globe.

Anil Kumble anticipates MS Dhoni to play even in the IPL 2025

Dhoni stated last year that he planned to play in the IPL for at least one more season. This opinion was shared by Anil Kumble, who said that Dhoni may stay with the Chennai Super Kings for a few more seasons. As CSK prepared to take on RCB in their first IPL 2024 match, the excitement grew.

Because of Dhoni's commitment, Kumble thinks the veteran cricketer would stay with CSK for a long time. Thinking back to an earlier match in Dhoni's home town of Ranchi, Kumble remembered how the wicketkeeper had chosen to participate in an optional practise session only to get a taste of the cricketing environment. Kumble drew parallels between himself and Sachin Tendulkar, pointing out their mutual inclination to remain engaged in the game. Dhoni may view the Indian Premier League as an optional event that he wouldn't want to miss. Speaking on JioCinema, Anil Kumble said:

“I never played with MS in the IPL. When I played with him in the Indian team, he was the first one to lift me up. I guess he was the strongest of the lot to lift a heavyweight. It was a fantastic moment for me." “I remember, when I was coach and he was the captain, we were in Ranchi for a one-day game, for an optional practice session, he didn’t need to come as Ranchi is his hometown. But he was there for the session. I said, ‘What are you doing? We still have a couple of days before the next game.’ He said, ‘No, I just want to be around.’ That’s him.” “Sachin was the same. When I was with Mumbai Indians, Sachin had played around 25 or 26 years of cricket. But on optional days, he’d be the first one to be on the bus." “These two guys, I don’t think can take a break.” "I won’t be surprised if MS continues to play for CSK, because that’s his optional session. He’s so passionate, he wants to be there,”

What was MS Dhoni’s most recent take on retirement?

After Chennai Super Kings defeated the Gujarat Titans in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the previous IPL season, Dhoni said that he will be back to play in the competition for at least one more season. He said:

"Looking for an answer? This is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for 9 months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won't be easy on the body,"

MS Dhoni will now be seen in action on March 22, 2024, when CSK take on RCB in the IPL 2024 season opener.