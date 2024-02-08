Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 19:38 IST

ICC bans Bangladesh cricketer, who has played in 65 ODIs, for two years for corruption

Bangladesh all-rounder was on Tuesday banned from all cricket for two years, with six months of that suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption Code. The player was charged by the ICC in September 2023 and admitted to three charges.

Press Trust Of India
Nasir Hossain checks out Bangladesh's trophy after BAN vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI in 2016
Nasir Hossain checks out Bangladesh's trophy after BAN vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI in 2016 | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain was on Tuesday banned from all cricket for two years, with six months of that suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption Code.

Hossain, who was charged by the ICC (in its capacity as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official under the ECB Code) in September 2023, admitted to three charges.

Charge No. 1 relates to "Breach of Article 2.4.3 of the Code, in that he failed to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (without unnecessary delay) the receipt of a gift that was offered to him that had a value of over US$750, namely the gift of a new iPhone 12," said the ICC in a statement.

He also "failed to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official full details of the approach or invitation he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct via the new iPhone 12.

"Charge No. 3 - Breach of Article 2.4.6 of the Code, in that he failed or refused, without compelling justification, to co-operate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including (without limitation) failing to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (whether as part of a formal Demand pursuant to Article 4.3 or otherwise) as part of such investigation." As per the statement, the 32-year-old admitted to the charges and has agreed to the sanction.

"Subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, he will be free to resume international cricket on 7 April 2025," the ICC added.

Hossain was among the eight people associated with the Pune Devils franchise who were charged for alleged corruption in the 2020-21 edition of Abu Dhabi T10.

Hossain has represented Bangladesh in 19 Tests, 65 ODIs and 31 T20s. He last played for the country in 2018. 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 19:19 IST

