Updated June 4th, 2022 at 18:16 IST

ICC chairman drops shocking hint on women's Test cricket's future; 'I can't really see...'

ICC chair Greg Barclay said when it comes to women's cricket, the shorter formats are the way to move forward, as they are more entertaining than Tests matches.

Reported by: Vidit Dhawan
ICC
Image: AP | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In the latest cricketing news, ICC chair Greg Barclay raised concerns over the future of women's Test cricket as he said that their matches should be played over five days. Since women's Tests are played over four days as compared to the five days in the men's game, the five Tests that have taken place so far since 2017 have all ended in a draw.

And that is not it, as Barclay also added that when it came to women's cricket, the shorter formats were the way to move forward, as they were more entertaining than Test for fans.

ICC chair raises concerns about women's Test format future

While speaking to the BBC, ICC chair Greg Barclay said, "Most people would say five days are required. If they are going play it, my personal view is they should have five days to play it in." Barclay then went on to add that he does not believe that most cricketing nations have the resources for women's cricket, which could make it difficult to carry on with the longest format of the game.

"It is where broadcasters are putting their resources," Barclay added. "It is what is driving the money. To play Test cricket you have got to have structures domestically. They don't really exist in any of the countries at the moment. I can't really see women's Test cricket evolving at any particular speed. That's not to say any countries that choose to play Test cricket can't do so. But I don't see it being any part of the landscape moving forward to any real extent at all."

Following Barclay's comments, former Middlesex skipper Isabelle Westbury took to her official social media account and revealed her disappointment with the ICC chair's remarks. In her Twitter post, she said that it was extremely disappointing to hear Barclay's remarks, as it seemed that he was "10 years behind the game."

Meanwhile, the England women's team are all set to host South Africa in a one-off Test later this month. This will be the visiting side's first Test match since 2014. Cricketing fans will hope that women's Test cricket prospers and that they are able to replicate a similar level of success as the men's teams.

Published June 4th, 2022 at 18:16 IST

