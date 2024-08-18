Published 16:11 IST, August 18th 2024
ICC Moves Away From IND vs PAK Group Stage Clash, Announces Fixtures Of U-19 Women's T20 World Cup
The International Cricket Council has announced fixtures Of U-19 Women's T20 World Cup. India are the defending champions of the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Shafali Verma plays a shot in Women's Asia Cup 2024 | Image: Asian Cricket Council
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
16:11 IST, August 18th 2024