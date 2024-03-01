Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 10:44 IST

‘If you score…’: Sourav Ganguly lauds Sarfaraz Khan's Test cricket prowess in IND vs ENG series

Sourav Ganguly praises Sarfaraz Khan's Test cricket skills, recognizing his exceptional performance in the IND vs ENG series.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly Lauds Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

India secured a significant victory in the 4th Test against England, triumphing by 5 wickets. After restricting England to 353 and 145 in the first and second innings, India responded with scores of 307 and successfully chased down the 192-run target in their second innings. Dhruv Jurel's outstanding performances, scoring 90 and 39 not out, earned him the Player of the Match title. This win places India in a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, showcasing a thrilling display of Test cricket at JSCA International Stadium Complex. On March 7, 2024, India will take on England for their 5th and final Test match at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

Also Read: Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh to shine in Legends Cricket Trophy

Advertisement

Sourav Ganguly heaps praise on Sarfaraz Khan and believes him to be more of a Test player 

Ganguly has stated that Sarfaraz Khan's style of play is more suited to Test cricket, highlighting his recent performance in Rajkot. Sarfaraz, who earned his Test debut cap from former India captain Anil Kumble, scored back-to-back half-centuries in his first Test match. This feat placed him in good company with cricket legends like as Sunil Gavaskar and  Dilawar Hussain.

Advertisement

Ganguly's comments came ahead of India's forthcoming Test against England on March 7th at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, and they shed light on Sarfaraz's potential in a more extended and tradional format. The 26-year-old's outstanding performance in first-class cricket emphasises his potential for Test cricket, with an amazing record of 4056 runs in 47 matches, an average of 68.74, 14 hundreds, and 13 half-centuries. According to Revsportz, Sourav Ganguly said: 

“I think he’s more of a five-day player. His game is suited for that. T20 is a different format. And the amount of runs he scored in domestic cricket, in the Ranji trophy and in first-class cricket has been phenomenal. And as they say, if you score runs, it doesn’t go to waste. And that’s exactly what’s happened to Sarfaraz,”

Also Read: RCB star mirrors AB de Villiers with spectacular fielding display -WATCH

Advertisement

How has Sarfaraz Khan performed for Team India so far? 

In the first innings, Sarfaraz demonstrated his batsmanship by hitting 62 runs before being run out due to a misunderstanding with centurion Ravindra Jadeja. He followed up with an undefeated 68 in the second innings. Notably, Sarfaraz recorded India's second-fastest Test half-century, scoring in just 48 deliveries during the first innings.

Advertisement

During the second innings, he combined with Yashasvi Jaiswal to form an undefeated 172-run partnership that drove India to a dominant total of 430 for 4. This effort inspired skipper Rohit Sharma to declare, giving England a challenging goal of 557 runs to chase down in Rajkot.

In response, England struggled, scoring only 122 runs before being bowled by Indian bowlers on Day 4, leading in India's emphatic victory by 434 runs.

Advertisement

Although Sarfaraz was unable to recreate his previous success in Ranchi, scoring only 14 runs in both innings, he now has the opportunity to conclude the series on a high note as India prepares to play England, after sweeping the five-match Test series 3-1.

 

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 10:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

3 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

3 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

3 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

4 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

11 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

12 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

21 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Deutsche Bank to slap liquidation suit against Shimao

    Business News12 minutes ago

  2. Chhattisgarh Board uses chopper to deliver question paper in remote area

    Education13 minutes ago

  3. 'He has all credentials to get to where MS Dhoni reached': Anil Kumble

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. Google to remove Matrimony.com, 9 other apps for not paying service fee

    Tech 14 minutes ago

  5. Thailand expects 150 million passengers annually at Suvarnabhumi Airport

    Business News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo