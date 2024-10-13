sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air India Bomb Scare | Security Threat For Trump | Baba Siddique Murder | RG Kar Horror | Middle East Conflict |

Published 23:56 IST, October 13th 2024

ILT20: Mayank's run-fest guides Dubai Capitals Development to resounding 27-run victory

The ILT20 Thunderbolts bounced back from a two-match losing streak with two consecutive wins at the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament 2024.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Muhammad Zohaib and Mayank run-fest guides Dubai Capitals Development to resounding 27-run victory against Desert Vipers Development
Muhammad Zohaib and Mayank run-fest guides Dubai Capitals Development to resounding 27-run victory against Desert Vipers Development | Image: special arrangement
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

23:56 IST, October 13th 2024