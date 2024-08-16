Published 13:31 IST, August 16th 2024
'I’m not fussed': Steve Smith Breaks Silence on T20 World Cup Snub, Expresses Interest in IPL Return
Steve Smith opened up on being dropped from Australia's T20 side. The batter recently led Washington Freedom to the title in MLC, now contemplating IPL return.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Australia's Steve Smith walks back after losing his wicket against India | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
13:31 IST, August 16th 2024