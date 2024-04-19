Advertisement

The Afghanistan National Team has emerged as a strong competitor on the international stage. With their outstanding performance at the ODI World Cup and the team's recent T20I series against India, the squad has demonstrated potential in their stance and has the opportunity to improve. However, the situation in Afghanistan is unstable, leaving the squad stuck in the UAE and holding home matches at various locations in Dubai. Unlike other countries, the Australian government has taken a strict position on the country, resulting in Cricket Australia postponing any bilateral series with Afghanistan. The incident has ticked off Rashid Khan, who is rethinking his involvement in Australia's local franchise league after the event.



Rashid Khan heartbroken after Australia pulls off from bilateral series, rethinking in BBL involvement

Ahead of the Titans' clash against the Capitals, Rashid Khan opened up on the situation over Cricket Australia holding off bilaterals against Afghanistan. The skilful leg-spinner revealed that he is hurt by CA's decision.



"It does hurt you. You do want to play against the best teams and that's where your cricket is going to improve more and more. You only get the opportunity playing against them [Australia] in the World Cups, but not in bilateral series," Rashid told ESPNcricinfo on Tuesday in Ahmedabad.

Rashid stressed the fact that Australia is unwilling to play against his national side, then playing in their local franchise league is like letting his colleagues and country down.



Afghanistan's Rashid Khan in action for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 Final against the Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad | Image: BCCI

"Lots of things come in the mind. Like, if you don't want to play against my team, then why you want me to play in your country? Because I'm not allowed then in your country as well to play cricket.

"You don't want to play with my colleagues and you want to play with me? So what's the difference? It means I'm putting my colleagues down as well. My country down as well. So if I'm playing there, if money in these things comes, nothing is bigger than my country. Money will just go and come. That's not the point," the leg-spinner said.



It is the third time that Australia has suspended a bilateral series with Afghanistan. The Australian government has been steadfast in their stance over the deteriorating human rights for the females in the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. Both sides are yet to discuss a solution over the matter.