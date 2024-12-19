Imam-ul-Haq Levels Serious Allegations Against PCB Selectors Amid ICC CT 25 Standoff

Out-of-favour Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq has levelled serious allegations against Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selectors. He also went onto claim that Pakistan cricket has never been this bad in the past seven years. Highlighting the poor show in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Imam said that things were not right in the dressing-room and that led to the debacle.

'I've heard a few stories that I feel are worse'

Imam recalls the 2024 T20 WC match against USA which Pakistan lost. He speaks about what he heard about the situation of in the dressing-room after that shocking loss.

"I wasn't in the T20 World Cup (2024) but I've heard a few stories that I feel are worse than the ODI World Cup . I think only those players can tell who has felt all of this. I did talk to Babar (Azam) but I think there's a difference between talking on the phone and being present on the spot," Imam-Ul-Haq said during a podcast with CricWick.

ALSO READ: PCB Chief Invites Saudi Counterpart to Watch CT 25 Matches in Pakistan

"So, I think losing that match (to the USA) and then India, you come to a winning situation where you need run-a-ball and then losing from that point," he added.

‘Only a win can save us’

Claiming that a win is very important for the return of confidence, Imam feels a big win can mask all the problems.

"Win is very important for the return of confidence. Although things are changing, captaincy has changed and I think this happens in every country. You cannot control this. Only a win can save us from all these issues," Imam explained.