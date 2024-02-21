Updated February 21st, 2024 at 20:47 IST
'In era of Shoaib Malik, BE A VIRAT KOHLI': Afghan fan's BEAUTIFUL message on birth of Akaay Kohli
While the flow of wishes are showering on Virat Kohli following the birth of his newborn Akaay, one unique message has caught significant attention.
The entire universe is showering its good wishes on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma following the birth of their newborn child. On Tuesday, the couple announced the blissful news of becoming parents for the second time. They also shared the name of their baby boy, Akaay.
Afghan fan's beautiful message about Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, who has a cult stature in India, has become the reason for the joy of a plethora of individuals. The fan following of Kohli has breached borders and thus messages from across different nationalities celebrating the birth of Akaay are prevalent on social media.
Among the many messages, one post has caught the eye of a sizeable number of netizens. It is delivered by a fan from Afghanistan, and it seemingly highlights the individual's views on how Virat Kohli comes out as an ideal husband when compared to Shoaib Malik.
Here's what the fan wrote:
"In the era of Shoaib Malik, may every girl find her own Virat Kohli. Heartiest congratulations to king Virat Kohli and his queen."
For the unversed, Shoaib Malik recently underwent a divorce with Sania Mirza and married Sana Javed. Malik married for the third time in his life.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are blessed with a baby boy
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma became parents for the second time. The couple announced that their baby boy was born on February 15, 2024. While the "It Couple" kept the news in stealth mode for 5 days, many observers had already predicted the eventual news. First, the couple skipped the Ram Mandir Consecration ceremony, and following that the former India captain opted out of the Test series against England, citing personal reasons. However, the biggest giveaway was delivered by former RCB teammate of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers. De Villers through a YouTube session informed the world that Virat and Anushka are set to become parents for the second time. However, he later retracted his comments but in the aftermath of the development, it could be gauged that De Villiers' comments aged well.
Published February 21st, 2024 at 20:10 IST
