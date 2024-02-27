Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 22:39 IST

Inaugural edition of Lanka T10 to be held in December 2024

Lanka T10 League, Sri Lanka's newest addition to its annual calendar will feature some of the finest international stars along with the country's top players.

Republic Sports Desk
Lanka T20 League
Lanka T20 League | Image:Special arrangement
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 League will be held from December 12 to December 22, 2024. The tournament, which was initially planned to be held in 2023, will now be held in December this year, which provides us with an ideal window to conduct a successful competition.

Lanka T10 League, Sri Lanka's newest addition to its annual cricket calendar will feature some of the finest international stars along with Sri Lanka's top international stars.

The action-packed competition will also provide opportunities for the brightest young talents in the country to mix, mingle, and play along with international stars.

"I have full confidence that this tournament will be a resounding success, contributing to Sri Lanka Cricket's ability to stay current with the evolving trends in the game.," said Shammi Silva, President, Sri Lanka Cricket.

Adding more thoughts on the Lanka T10 December tournament, Mr Shammi Silva added, “We foresee that this event will not solely captivate cricket enthusiasts, but also serve as a catalyst for popularizing the tournament broadly.”

Mr. Anil Mohan, the Founder and CEO of IPG Group and one of the constituent member of the consortium holding the Event rights for the Lanka T10 Super League Event, “This is a great stepping stone for us as we get to organise another exciting chapter in Sri Lankan Cricket. Our league unites the top international stars and local talent on an exciting platform for cricket enthusiasts worldwide. Together, we aim to make history and elevate the game with every thrilling match."

The tournament will feature six men's teams covering regional cricket epicenters, with each team consisting of a squad of 16 players, along with six foreign players.

"We're thrilled to bring T10 cricket to Sri Lanka, and we're grateful to SLC for their support. This league holds added significance as it is formally endorsed by esteemed members like SLC, highlighting the credibility and excitement surrounding this new era in Sri Lankan cricket." Shaji ul Mulk, Chairman of TTen Global Sports,representing the Lead Partner of the Event Rights Consortium.

The matches will be played in some of Sri Lanka's top international cricket venues and under lights.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 22:39 IST

