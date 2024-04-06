×

Updated March 19th, 2023 at 12:44 IST

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Full-length match on cards? Latest weather updates from Vizag

Before the start of IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, rain gods may present a script of their own. Is a full match in store in Vizag? Here's the latest weather report.

Reported by: Prateek Arya
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI latest weather report
Image: cricketman2twitter/vizagweathermantwitter | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Ahead of the start of the 2nd ODI between India and Australia, there have been continued speculations that the match could be affected by rain. The dark clouds were hovering over Vizag for the last few days and it had been raining till this morning. By the virtue of that the pitch was covered. So what will be the fate of the 2nd ODI?  what is the latest weather report? Is there a full match on cards or there are chances of any curtailment? Let's figure out the answers to all the queries. 

As per the latest visuals, the covers are still on but the update is that they are going to be removed soon and the match could start on time. Some locals have been posting about the current weather on their respective social media handles. As of now, the sun is shining over Vizag and a full game might be on cards. Here are all the latest updates.

Bearers of good news

Ind vs Aus: ODI series squads

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

Published March 19th, 2023 at 12:40 IST

