IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Scripts Unwanted Feat Following First-Ball Duck In Adelaide

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024: The India vs Australia Test series has moved to its most crucial juncture, the Pink Ball Test match. The 2nd IND vs AUS Test match is being played at the Adelaide Oval. Interestingly, Australia have lost only one match at the Adelaide Oval since 2012 and too came against their current opponents India. As far as the Pink Ball Test match is concerned, Australia have never lost one in Adelaide and that makes India's task even more difficult.

The Indian Team lead the series 1-0 as they defeated the Australians by 295 runs in the series opener that was played in Perth. Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played a huge part in India's victory at the Optus Stadium in Perth. After getting dismissed for a shocking eight ball duck in the first innings, Jaiswal scored a stellar 161 runs which helped India grind Australia to dirt.

Jaiswal Scripts Shocking Record

There was a lot of talk about Rohit Sharma's batting position after he returned to the Indian squad after the birth of his second child. Seeing KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiwal deliver all the necessary goods for India in the Perth Test, skipper Sharma decided to demote himself and play in the middle order, but this plan backfired on the very first ball of the Adelaide Test.

Jaiswal and Mitchell Starc enjoyed some fiery banter in the Perth Test match adding a new dimension to their rivalry. The Aussie pacer returned back the favour and dismissed Jaiswal on the very first ball of the Pink Ball Test match. This is the first time that Jaiswal has registered a golden duck in his Test career. The Rajasthan Royals opener also become the seventh Indian player to get out on the first ball of a match in Test cricket. The list includes names like Sunil Gavaskar, Sudhir Naik, WV Raman, Shiv Sunder Das, Wasim Jaffer and KL Rahul.

Another Batting Collapse By India

