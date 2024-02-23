Advertisement

Ahead of the India vs England 4th Test match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, the England Cricket Board delivered a crucial update on the status of bowler Rehan Ahmed. The young star of the England Cricket Team will not take part in the ongoing competition and has went back home. The leg-spinner will not join for the remaining part of the red-ball series.

Rehan Ahmed flies back home, to not return for the rest of the IND vs ENG series

Rehan Ahmed, the young England leg-spinner, will miss the rest of the five-Test series against India because he needs to return home to attend to some urgent personal affairs. The 19-year-old took 11 wickets at an average of 44 in the first three Tests of the series, including a six-wicket haul in the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

"Rehan Ahmed will return home for personal reasons with immediate effect from England Men's Test tour of India. He will not be returning to India. England will not be replacing Ahmed for the rest of the tour," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Friday.

Take care, @RehanAhmed__16 ❤️



Rehan Ahmed will return home for personal reasons.



He will not be returning to India and we will not be naming a replacement.



🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/T7SgSLYDhp — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 23, 2024

England on Friday replaced Ahmed with Shoaib Bashir in their Playing XI for the fourth Test match.

With the Ranchi Test underway, there is only one game remaining in the five-match series. England has another spinner in their team, left-arm tweaker Tom Hartley, who has taken the most wickets so far on the tour with 16.

Earlier this month, Rehan Ahmed, who is of Pakistani heritage, encountered visa complications after arriving from the UAE for the third Test match at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat.



The bowler had a single-entry visa, which expired when he left for a mid-series break in the UAE. He was first stopped at Rajkot airport upon arrival, but this was resolved thanks to the intervention of the Indian authorities and the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

England won the first Test by 28 runs, but lost the next two by 106 and 434 runs, respectively. India now leads the five-Test series 2-1, and the Ranchi Test will decide whether they win or the Three Lions draw.

(With PTI Inputs)