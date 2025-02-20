Updated 15:04 IST, February 20th 2025
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy Latest Updates: Bangladesh Look To Regroup After Early Setbacks
India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025, Live Updates: Rohit Sharma's Team India open their CT 2025 campaign with a match against Najmul Hossain Shanto's Bangladesh. India are placed in the same group with Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand. The Champions Trophy is being played in a 'Hybrid Model' and India will play all their matches in Dubai.
India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025 Live and Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma's India is eyeing their second consecutive ICC Trophy. The ‘Men in Blue’ won the World T20 for the second time last year after defeating South Africa in the summit clash. Rohit will want to become India's second captain after MS Dhoni to win the ICC Champions Trophy. India are without their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and the onus to take wickets will fall upon Mohammed Shami, Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh to deliver the goods for India with the new ball. All eyes will be fixated on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the two superstars of the sport who have been at the forefront of many Indian victories. Bangladesh is a very familiar foe for India and they have a factor of unpredictability in them. The Dubai International Stadium is all set to host and witness a high-octane clash, a battle between two neighbours who have produced many iconic matches in the past. Last time India faced Bangladesh in a Champions Trophy match was back in 2017. The ‘Men in Blue’ had decimated the ‘Bangla Tigers’ by nine wickets in the semi-finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy. Both the teams have to be at their very best to start their campaign on a high.
India vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025 Latest Updates: The Dubai International Stadium is all set to host the high-octane IND vs BAN game. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian side will want to start their campaign on a high. India lock horns with Bangladesh in their CT 2025 campaign opener. India are starting the tournament as firm favourites.
15:03 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Horror start from Bangladesh | BAN 26/2 after 6 overs
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh are staging a rescue act in Dubai, but doesn't stop India from creating chances.
15:03 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Horror start from Bangladesh | BAN 22/2 after 5 overs
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh have crossed the 20-run mark but that is because of Tanzid Hasan, who has continued to hold one end. But having said that, they are still behind in the match
14:57 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Tanzid Hasan looks dangerous | BAN 18/2 after 4. 3 overs
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan has made his mind and intent very clear. He is looking to attack the Indian bowlers and wants the momentum to shift towards Bangladesh
14:52 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: So far so good from India | BAN 13/2 after 4 overs
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy 2025: Tanzid Hasan might want to attack, but India are creating some real good chances with their fielding. The Indian bowlers are not allowing the Bangladeshi batsmen to score freely
14:48 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Tanzid Hasan starting to break free | BAN 11/2 after 3 overs
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan has survived the early scare, but is playing with a positive intent despite wickets falling at the other end
14:46 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Shami starts his second over | BAN 2/2 after 2.3 overs
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy 2025: Shami looks absolutely lethal on a track that looks like a batting paradise. This is where his experience is coming into play and he is in with a great chance of getting more wickets
14:44 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Problems at plenty for Bangladesh | BAN 2/2 after 2 overs
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh might be regretting their decision to bat first. The ‘Bangla Tigers’ are already two wickets down after 12 balls
14:42 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Harshit Rana strikes | BAN 2/2 after 1.4 overs
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy 2025: Harshit Rana joins Mohammed Shami in his heroics, dismisses the Bangladesh skipper with the fourth ball of his first over
14:38 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Shami draws first blood | BAN 1/1 after 1 over
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy 2025: As expected, Mohammed Shami has delivered in the very first over itself. Shami sent Saumya Sarkar packing
15:01 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Shami starts proceeding with the new ball | BAN 0/0 after 0 over
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy 2025: It is game time, Mohammed Shami is steaming in, looks absolutely fit and raring to go. The pacer is bowling with some good speed and is getting the ball to move
14:34 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Run fest in Dubai?
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy 2025: The track in Dubai looks pretty good, might have some assistance for the bowlers, but the batsmen are going to relish their time while playing on this surface
14:30 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: The Dhawan-Kohli reunion
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy 2025: Before the start of the India vs Bangladesh CT 2025 game, Virat Kohli met his former India and Delhi teammate Shikhar Dhawan in the Dubai Interntaional Stadium.
14:32 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: National Anthem time
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy 2025: The players of India and Bangladesh are out in the middle to sing the national anthems of their respective countries. We are just moments away from the first ball.
14:24 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli eyes all-time career high
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy 2025: Former India skipper Virat Kohli needs just 37 more runs to breach the 14000 run mark
14:23 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma on the cusp of big career milestone
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy 2025: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is just short of 12 runs to breach the 11,000 run mark in ODIs
14:18 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Bangladesh's big gamble
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy 2025: Have Bangladesh taken the trap and played into India's hands? Or is this an interesting choice? The ‘Bangla Tigers’ choosing to bat first in the Dubai International Stadium is very surprising, considering the fact that India are a great chasing side and the ball will move around a bit in the initial few overs as Mohammed Shami operates alongside his new bowling partner Harshit Rana.
14:12 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Bangladesh's Playing XI
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh have made a pretty interesting choice, to bat first in Dubai, a ground that favours run chases more. Here's a look at their playing XI
Bangladesh Playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
14:10 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: India's playing XI for CT 2025 opener
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy 2025: India are fielding an interesting combination for the IND vs BAN CT 2025 match
India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav
14:07 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: India's bad luck continues
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy 2025: India have lost 11 tosses in ODI cricket since the 2023 World Cup
14:20 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Bangladesh win toss
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy 2025: Najmul Hossain Shanto has won the toss, Bangladesh to bat first in Dubai
13:41 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Pitch report of Dubai International Stadium
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy 2025: The Dubai pitch will have some assistance for the seamers. India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami will look to exploit the conditions as he can hit the seam and generate movements. The surface might offer some assistance to the spinners in the later half of the game. But traditionally, the teams batting second tends to win more games in Dubai
13:32 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Bangladesh's predicted XI
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy 2025: The scars of elimination from Champions Trophy 2017 might still be fresh in the minds of the ‘Bangla Tigers’. They now have their chance to dent India's hopes of winning the Champions Trophy. Here's our predicted XI
Bangladesh's probable XI: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman
13:32 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: India's predicted XI
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy 2025: Team combination is something that India will have to get spot on before the lock horns with Bangladesh in Dubai. Here's India's predicted XI for their CT 2025 campaign opener
IND's Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh
13:12 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Last dance for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma?
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy 2025: Indian superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are in the last phase of their careers. The duo who have had a rough time in red ball cricket lately will desperately want to leave their indelible mark on the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy. Considering the fact that they have already retired from T20Is and the ODI World Cup is still 2 years away, it is possible that they might be playing their last ICC event.
12:59 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: BTS of India's training session in Dubai
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Cricket Score Champions Trophy 2025: Here's a snippet of India's training session in Dubai ahead of their CT 2025 campaign opener
12:52 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Weather update for the marquee clash
India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Latest Updates: The IND vs BAN match that will be played in Dubai will have cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions. There is 4% chance of rain that can go up to 20%
12:45 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Bangladesh's Squad for CT 2025
India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Latest Updates: Here's a look at Bangladesh's squad for CT 2025
Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.
12:47 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Here's how to watch the match in India
India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Latest Updates: The match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports network. The match can also be live streamed on JioHotstar
12:08 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: India's CT 2025 squad
India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team for the third time in an ICC event. Prior to this, Rohit has led the Indian team in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 World T20. Shubman Gill has been chosen as Rohit Sharma's deputy and is a crucial member of the leadership group. Let's have a look at the Indian squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy
12:48 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: All eyes on Virat Kohli
India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Latest Updates: Former India skipper Virat Kohli is playing his fourth ICC Champions Trophy. He has won the tournament once, back in 2013 and has also led India in the 2017 edition. A lot has been spoken about the ‘Chasemaster’ and his current form. Virat will be hoping that he has a good Champions Trophy, because if his bat does the talking, India will be invincible and a very dangerous side.
READ MORE | Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli Eyes Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting And Chris Gayle's All-Time Career Milestones
11:55 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma's special message ahead of CT 2025 opener
India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Latest Updates: Before the much-awaited IND vs BAN Champions Trophy encounter, Rohit Sharma has a special message for the fans, for the 12th man of the Indian Cricket Team.
11:48 IST, February 20th 2025
IND vs BAN, Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Updates: The D Day arrives
India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Latest Updates: It is redemption time for Team India after whatever happened in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia earlier this year. India are locking horns with Bangladesh in the CT 2025 stadium. Hello and welcome to our LIVE Blog where we try and take you through all the action on the field and the intricacies of the game as it takes its own course. Stay tuned for further updates.
Published 11:50 IST, February 20th 2025