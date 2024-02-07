Advertisement

After the end of Day 3 of India vs England 2nd Test, James Anderson made an interesting comment on England's mindset on chasing the target set by Rohit Sharma and Co. in Vizag. Anderson proclaimed that England's mindset is to chase down the 399-run target set by India inside 60 or 70 overs. Anderson said England wanted to finish the match on Day 4 itself.

Anderson's proclamation comes true: Not for England but for India

“The chat last night from the coach (Brendon McCullum) was that if they get 600, we were going to go for it. It makes it very clear to everyone that we will try to do it tomorrow. I know there are 180 overs left in the game, but we will try to do it in 60 or 70. That’s the way we play, and we saw that tonight with Rehan (Ahmed) going out and playing his shots,” Anderson said.

“He wanted to get out there and chase those runs down, even tonight. We have set our stall out, tomorrow will be no different, we will play the same way we have (played) the last two years. Whether we win or lose, it’s not relevant because we are extremely competitive and want to win every game we play, but we want to play in a certain way,” the 41-year-old continued.

Anderson's wish did come true in the IND vs ENG 2nd Test. However, it wasn't his team but Team India that finished the match inside 70 overs. India dismissed England in 69.2 overs to win the 2nd Test by 106 runs. With the win in Vizag, Team India have leveled the five-match series 1-1.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Bumrah unleashes fury on England

Resuming at 194 for six, England lost the remaining four wickets in the post-lunch session to be bowled out in 69.2 overs as India levelled the five-match series 1-1. While England skipper Ben Stokes (11) was run out, Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Ben Foakes (36) and Tom Hartley (36), while Mukesh Kumar removed Shoaib Bashir (0). In the morning session, India took five wickets with R Ashwin (3/72) claiming two and Kuldeep Yadav (1/60) and Axar Patel (1/75) accounted for one each.

R Ashwin stayed one wicket away from completing 500 Test wickets after his three-wicket haul.

Zak Crawley was the most successful batter for England, scoring a 132-ball 73.

England were 67 for one at stumps on day 3.

India had scored 396 and 255 in their two innings, while England were dismissed for 253 in their first essay.

India had lost the opening Test by 28 runs in Hyderabad.

Brief scores: India 1st innings: 396 England 1st innings: 253 India 2nd innings: 255.

England 2nd innings: 292 all out in 69.2 overs (Zak Crawley 73, Ben Foakes 36; R Ashwin 3/72, Jasprit Bumrah 3/46).

(with PTI inputs)