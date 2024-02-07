Updated February 4th, 2024 at 13:42 IST
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Shubman Gill smashes third Test century in style, leads India's fight in Vizag
Shubman Gill completed his century with 11 boundaries and two sixes and took 132 balls to reach the three-digit mark.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Indian batsman Shubman Gill smashed a century in the ongoing second Test match against England in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. The 24-year-old completed his hundred off 132 balls during the 52nd over of India's second innings. This is Gill's third century for India in the format and his 10th international ton overall.
3 things you need to know
- Shubman Gill has not performed well in Tests for the past several months
- The century came as a relief for the Indian youngster as it came at a crucial time
- Gill is leading India's charge in the second innings after four quick dismissals
Also Read: Bumrah ripped the heart out of England batting line-up: England legend on India star's stellar show
Advertisement
Shubman Gill smashes third Test century
India youngster Shubman Gill scored his third century in Test cricket during the ongoing 2nd match against England. Gill completed his century with 11 boundaries and two sixes and took 132 balls to reach the three-digit mark. Before reaching his century, Gill helped India extend their lead beyond 330 runs.
Advertisement
Gill was eventually dismissed by Shoaib Bashir for 104 off 147 balls. Gill fell to Bashir in the 56th over of India's second innings. India lead by 354 runs at the time of Gill's departure. Ben Stokes, with his field change, forced Gill to play into the bowler's hands. The umpire had not given it an out but Stokes reviewed the decision and got it right.
Shubman Gill had scored 34 runs in the first innings of the Visakhapatnam Test. He was dismissed by England's veteran pacer James Anderson.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published February 4th, 2024 at 13:28 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.