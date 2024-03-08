Advertisement

Akash Deep turned a lot of heads with his spectacular bowling in his debut against England. The star bowler was handed his debut Test cap in the IND vs ENG Test match in Ranchi and took vital wickets to leave the English team trembling. Deep is not a part of the Playing XI in the Dharamshala Test, but a moment involving the bowler has left the fans talking. At the HPCA Stadium, India is hammering England in the Final Test match, But it was Deep who won the hearts of the fans in attendance at the venue.

Also Read: 'ENG themselves to blame': BCCI President applauds Rohit's efforts, blames England for series loss

Advertisement

Akash Deep win hearts with humble gesture during IND vs ENG match at Dharamshala

A video featuring Akash Deep interacting with a fan has been making rounds on X (Formerly Twitter). During the IND vs ENG Test match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Dharamshala, Akash Deep was near the boundary ropes and was serving as the water boy for the hosts. A fan in the stands made the request for a water bottle, to which the bowler agreed. Deep tossed the bottle to the fan and fulfilled his wish. The gesture on the pacer's part won the hearts of the fans.

Advertisement

Akashdeep what a guy! Loved it.#INDvENG #Dharamsala pic.twitter.com/LUKnw4U8Zi — YaGunnersYa (@piyushnathani1)

During the fourth Test at Ranchi, which the home team won by five wickets, Akash made his professional Test Cricket debut for India. In the game's first session, the pacer got rid of Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Zak Crawley for three wickets. Throughout the match, the pacer from Bihar bowled 19 overs and claimed three wickets. The speedster was giving his squad refreshments since he was rested for the fifth Test while star pacer Jasprit Bumrah made a comeback to the team.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'He said…': Kuldeep Yadav opens on his touching exchange with Ashwin on Day 1 of 5th IND vs ENG Test

Apart from Akash, Rajat Patidar was substituted for Devdutt Padikkal during his Test debut at Dharamshala, following reports that he suffered an injury during the practice.

Advertisement

Regarding the match, Team India has secured a lead, over England, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill securing their respective tons before lunch. The Men in Blue have reached 264/1 in the first session and have the 46-run lead.