Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 16:37 IST

Ben Stokes is SHELLSHOCKED as Jasprit Bumrah bamboozles him again in India vs England Test match

IND vs ENG: The biggest spectacle of the day was when Jasprit Bumrah got the prized scalp of Ben Stokes. Stokes could not believe his eyes, what just happened.

Republic Sports Desk
Ben Stokes stunned by Jasprit Bumrah's delivery
Ben Stokes stunned by Jasprit Bumrah's delivery | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
After being reduced to a competitive first-innings score of 396, India took complete control over the proceedings on Day 2. The bowlers have done the job for the side. However, the biggest spectacle of the day was when Jasprit Bumrah got the prized scalp of Ben Stokes. Bumrah absolutely rattled the stumps of the England skipper and following that the reaction of Stokes narrated the whole story.

Here's the video of Bumrah cleaning up the stumps of Stokes.

With Stokes's wicket, Bumrah also surpassed Shoaib Akhtar and Imran Khan's record of fastest Asian pacer to reach 150 wickets. Bumrah reached the feat in 34 Tests with 3 Pakistani pace legends in the list. Only Waqar Younis is ahead as he reached 150 wickets in 27 matches.

Also Read | FURIOUS Rohit Sharma abuses India teammates in field, video goes viral

India vs England: 2nd Day's play

Jasprit Bumrah's twin strikes in a searing spell gave India much needed momentum after Zak Crawley attacked the home team spinners to ensure England reached 155 for four at tea on day two of the second Test here on Saturday.

Skipper Ben Stokes (5 batting) and Jonny Bairstow (24 batting) were in the middle at the break with England still trailing India by 241 runs.

The visitors collected runs 123 runs in27 overs in the afternoon session. In the morning, Yashasvi Jaiswal carried the load of Indian batting on his young shoulders with a remarkable double hundred as the hosts ended with 396 in their first innings.

Resuming at an overnight 336 for six, India added 60 runs to their total before getting all out in 112 overs with little over 30 minutes left for lunch. As was the case on day one, India had to rely on Jaiswal (209 off 290) to get the majority of the runs. No other Indian batter even crossed 40.

Also Read | DADA's ultimatum to BCCI: Ganguly's strong message to Rohit-Rahul

After sweeping Shoaib Bashir for a six and four, Jaiswal became third youngest Indian to make a double hundred after Vinod Kambli and the great Sunil Gavaskar.

The celebrations were euphoric for a dedicated cricketer who slept in tents at Azad Maidan in Mumbai in his growing up days, having come to the metropolis from a nondescript village in Uttar Pradesh.

(Inputs from PTI)

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 16:06 IST

