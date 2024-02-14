Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes reveals England's NEW STRATEGY to counter India after facing defeat in Vizag

England is diligently preparing to stage a comeback in the series, with Captain Ben Stokes unveiling their revised strategy for the Rajkot match.

Republic Sports Desk
India vs England: Ben Stokes on Rehan Ahmed's visa troubles
India vs England: Ben Stokes on Rehan Ahmed's visa troubles | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As India braces for the third match of a gripping Test series against an unpredictable England, a delicate balance of ruthlessness and strategy will be crucial. Following England's surprising victory in the series opener at Hyderabad, India mounted a strong comeback in Vizag, leveling the series and setting the stage for an intense battle ahead.

England reveals new strategy for 3rd Test

England is diligently preparing to stage a comeback in the series, with Captain Ben Stokes unveiling their revised strategy. Anticipating a pitch conducive to batting, England plans to bolster their seam attack by including Mark Wood in place of a spinner.

"Taking a bit of knowledge from the last Test we played here a long time ago (in 2016). It was a pretty flat wicket and looking at it today I think it looks good,” Ben Stokes said.  

“Bringing in an extra seamer is the option we have gone with because we think that is going to give us the best chance of winning this week," he added. 

Ben Stokes' leadership has been commendable, backed by his own impressive performances with bat and ball. However, concerns loom over Joe Root's workload, given the absence of Jack Leach from the lineup.

Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow face scrutiny after mixed performances, while Stokes aims to draw inspiration from his past successes in Rajkot. With both teams ready for a grueling battle, the stage is set for an enthralling encounter over the next five days.

England's Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson

With KL Rahul sidelined, there's speculation about Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan making his much-awaited Test debut, possibly partnering with Rajat Patidar in the middle order. KL Rahul suffered an injury during the first Test of the series and has since been ruled out. 

The third Test match is scheduled to take place at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot from February 15 to 19. 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 17:22 IST

