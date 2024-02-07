Advertisement

When playing the visiting England in the Test series, Team India enjoyed a successful excursion. Even though the Englishman prevailed in the opening test match, India's bowling unit put on a fantastic show. They were able to take vital wickets when needed to end a partnership, and their intentions were evident. It was apparent how much Spinball may hold in R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. However, before the Vizag test match, there was significant unrest in the men in Blue camp as Ravindra Jadeja sustained an injury.

3 things you need to know

Advertisement

India is hosting England in a five-match Test series

India lost the initial Test match in Hyderabad

The second Test match will be held at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Also Read: 'They are being picked...': Rahul Dravid gets bluntly candid after India's loss to ENG in 1st Test

Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja suffers an injury, could be ruled out of Vizag Test

Troubles have surrounded Team India camp as star All-Rounder Ravindra Jadeja has reportedly sustained a hamstring injury. Jadeja suffered the injury on day four of the opening match of the series, which could lead to him missing out on action. The all-rounder currently awaits the findings of his scan from Mumbai, according to reports. He may not play in the second Test but should return in time for the subsequent one.

Advertisement

"What we understand is that it is a hamstring pull and not tear, so he should be fine for the third Test certainly if he can't play the second," sources said as reported by Cricbuzz.

Also Read: 'No point playing someone if...': Ex-IND star calls out selectors over Siraj's execution in HYD test

Advertisement

Coach Rahul Dravid also opined on the situation, revealing that he is yet to get in touch with the physio regarding Jadeja's injury scare. "I haven't had a chance to speak to physio, once I get back I'll speak to him," said Dravid.

Team India would have to find a suitable substitute for Jadeja in case he misses the second Test match. While Kuldeep Yadav sounds like an ideal replacement, it is yet to be seen who will the selectors pick for the Vizag test.