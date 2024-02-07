Advertisement

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: England cricket team have named their playing XI for the 2nd Test against India in Vizag that starts on Friday. Ben Stokes-led England made two changes to the team that defeated India in the first Test. James Anderson returns in place of Mark Wood while Shoaib Bashir will make his debut for England as replaces the injured Jack Leach.

India vs England: Here is England playing's XI

1. Zak Crawley

2. Ben Duckett

3. Ollie Pope

4. Joe Root

5. Jonny Bairstow

6. Ben Stokes (C)

7. Ben Foakes

8. Rehan Ahmed

9. Tom Hartley

10. Shoaib Bashir

11. James Anderson

India vs England 2nd Test

England have brought in the evergreen James Anderson in place of Mark Wood while bringing in uncapped Shoaib Bashir for the injured Leach. Bashir arrived late in India because of visa issues and was not available for selection for the opener.

Anderson's return on the other hand would allow England to do what Jasprit Bumrah did for India with the old ball -- reverse swing. Stokes said Anderson contributes to the team even when he is not playing, like it was the case in Hyderabad.

"Bringing Jimmy's experience, the class that he has, is great and I think it also goes under the radar how good his record in India is.

"Considering what Jimmy is going for - 'the swing king' and all that - it just proves how good a bowler he is. He has different skillsets that I will be able to exploit in Indian conditions.

"It's not just picking Jimmy for the new ball, it's the other stuff he possesses as well. It's great that Jimmy is doing good things for the old boys out there. It's huge credit and lots of people should look up to Jimmy considering he is where he is at 41." Anderson has taken 34 wickets in 13 Tests in India, averaging 29.32.

(with PTI inputs)