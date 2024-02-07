English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

No place for James Anderson as England announce their playing XI for IND vs ENG 1st Test

India vs England: Ben Stokes-led side have named four spinners in the playing XI and the only pacer in Mark Wood. Lancashire's Tom Hartley will make his debut.

Republic Sports Desk
England's veteran fast bowler is gearing up for the Test series against India
England's veteran fast bowler is gearing up for the Test series against India | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

IND vs ENG 1st Test: The England cricket team have revealed their playing XI for the first Test match against India in Hyderabad. Ben Stokes-led side have named four spinners in the playing XI and the only pacer in Mark Wood. Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed and Jack Leach did not play in the last Test against Australia in 2023, but will take part in the first Test against India. Lancashire's Tom Hartley will make his debut. Veteran pacer James Anderson has been left out of the playing for the first Test.

England Playing XI vs India for 1st Test

1. Zak Crawley
2. Ben Duckett
3. Ollie Pope
4. Joe Root
5. Jonny Bairstow
6. Ben Stokes (C)
7. Ben Foakes
8. Rehan Ahmed
9. Tom Hartley
10. Mark Wood
11. Jack Leach

England miss Bashir in the squad

The 20-year-old off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who plays for Somerset in the English county, was with the squad in Abu Dhabi but couldn't proceed to India as he is yet to be granted visa. His family is of Pakistani heritage.

Advertisement

Bashir, who is a shock inclusion in the squad with a mediocre 10 wickets from just six first-class games, was never in contention for a place in the squad for the opening Test starting here on Thursday.

"Yeah, so he's back in London now. So, hopefully, we're going to see him back in India over the weekend. The feelings we have towards it (the visa episode) hasn't changed. It's obviously a frustrating situation," Stokes said in the pre-match press conference here on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"You know, we had announced our squad mid-December. Now, it's January 24 and we still don't have a reason for Shoaib's absence here...hopefully, we can get over and he can also just concentrate on the rest of his tour," he added.

Earlier, in an interaction with the British media on Tuesday, Stokes had stated that he felt "devastated" for the youngster.

Advertisement

"I didn't want this type of situation to be his first experience of what it's like to be in the England Test team," he had said.

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Viral Video Of Two Young Gymnasts Sends Positive Vibes On The Internet

    World9 minutes ago

  2. Zaheer gives quick retort to KP after he took pride in dismissing Dhoni

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. Iron Man, Zodiac: Movies To Watch Starring Robert Downey Jr

    Galleries10 minutes ago

  4. India is poised to overtake China in oil demand by 2027: IEA

    Economy News11 minutes ago

  5. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 17 Appearance

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement