Updated January 29th, 2024 at 15:49 IST
'Jasprit Bumrah deliberately stepped in Pope's way leading to inappropriate physical contact': ICC
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been reprimanded and handed a demerit point for deliberately stepping in England player Ollie Pope's way as he went for a run which led to "inappropriate physical contact" during the 1s Test at Hyderabad. Bumrah's offence is a Level 1 offence under ICC code of conduct.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Advertisement
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been reprimanded and handed a demerit point for deliberately stepping in England player Ollie Pope's way as he went for a run which led to "inappropriate physical contact" during the first Test at Hyderabad.
Bumrah's offence is a Level 1 offence under the ICC code of conduct.
Advertisement
In addition to the reprimand, one demerit point has also been added to Bumrah's disciplinary record as it was his first offence in a 24-month period.
"The incident occurred in the 81st over of England’s second innings, when Bumrah, after completing his follow through, deliberately stepped in Ollie Pope's way as the batter went for a run, leading to inappropriate physical contact," the ICC said in a release.
Advertisement
Bumrah was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during an international match.
Bumrah accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson and there was no need for a formal hearing.
Advertisement
The on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit levelled the charge against Bumrah.
England defeated India by 28 runs on Sunday to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.
Advertisement
Published January 29th, 2024 at 15:33 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.