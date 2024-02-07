Advertisement

Team India performed admirably against England in the Test series. While England won the first test match, India put up an impressive bowling performance. The goal was evident, and they were able to take wickets to break a partnership. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja demonstrated their Spinball capacity. However, Siraj's selection in the Playing XI did not go well, as the team did not employ the pacer to its maximum potential.

3 things you need to know

India is hosting England in a five-match Test series

India lost the initial Hyderabad Test

The second Test match will be held at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Parthiv Patel asserts India could've used a batter amid Mohammed Siraj's turmoil

The utilization of pacer Mohammed Siraj in the opening Test match between IND vs ENG has been called out by Parthiv Patel. The former Team India wicketkeeper-batsman stated that India might as well leave Mohammed Siraj off from their playing XI if they do not want to take advantage of his skills. Parthiv said that instead of Siraj, India could include a specialist hitter to provide their batting with a deeper foundation.

“There is no doubt that three spinners are enough, but I have a different perspective. You have used Siraj for only 6 or 7 overs throughout the Test match. Axar Patel played ahead of Kuldeep Yadav due to his batting abilities, as mentioned by Rohit Sharma before the Test match. If you need variety, you could pick Kuldeep ahead of Axar.”

“And if you are not using Siraj much, then why not play an extra pure batter? So, you will have three types of bowlers in Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep, and the extra batter will add depth to the batting. And there’s no point playing someone if you are going to give him only seven overs,” Patel added.

Following a loss in the first Test match in Hyderabad, India will head to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, for the second Test against England at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium.