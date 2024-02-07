Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 17:40 IST

IND vs ENG: Picture of Sarfaraz Khan's first practice session with Team India goes viral

Ahead of the start of the 2nd Test between India and England, Sarfaraz Khan has attended the training session with rest of the Team India squad.

Prateek Arya
Sarfaraz Khan
Sarfaraz Khan | Image:SarfrazKhanfanclub/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

After scoring tons of runs in the domestic circuit, Sarfaraz Khan has finally received the call-up to the India side. Based on the reactions by different words and the cricket fraternity, it could be gauged that him entering the mix of things for the national side was a long time coming. Khan has been brought into the squad for the second Test against England.

3 things you need to know

  • Sarfaraz Khan received a call-up to the Indian side
  • Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja will miss out on 2nd Test
  • The 2nd Test will start on February 2, 2024

Also Read | '....under this regime': Crawley compares Stokes & Joe Root's captaincy

Advertisement

Sarfaraz Khan attends training session ahead of second India vs England 2nd Test

With KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja sustaining respective injuries after the 1st Test and bowing out from the 2nd Test, the immediate need to bring in replacements arose. Thus, in comes Sarafaraz Khan as one of the options. With the 2nd Test about to start in a couple of days, assertions are being made regarding whether the 26-year-old will make it to the playing XI or not.

Advertisement

While it will be intriguing to see what the future holds for Sarfaraz Khan, for now it is all ideal. The right-hander is seemingly all-pumped up before the 2nd Test, and ready to grace the field. Here is the first picture of Sarfaraz Khan perspiring in a practice session.

Also Read | Irfan Pathan on Gill and Iyer's lackluster form, Rohit's captaincy

India vs England 2nd Test preview

After suffering the defeat in Hyderabad, Team India would look to bounce back in Vishakhapatnam. The onus would once again lie on Rohit Sharma. He would be seeking to lead from the front. Aside from Sharma, focus would be on youngsters, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer. Besides that, Shubman Gill will be under heavy scrutiny as he flopped in both innings of the 1st Test. Moreover, it will be intriguing to see who gets the push between Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, and Rajat Patidar. The second Test starts on February 2, 2024. 
 

 

 


 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 17:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News10 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: PM Modi's Reply To 'Motion Of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha Today

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-83 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info12 minutes ago

  4. Kyle Larson tests the limits of his Indy 500 ride at Phoenix Raceway

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. Leverkusen's unbeaten run continues with thrilling German Cup win

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement