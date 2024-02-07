Advertisement

After scoring tons of runs in the domestic circuit, Sarfaraz Khan has finally received the call-up to the India side. Based on the reactions by different words and the cricket fraternity, it could be gauged that him entering the mix of things for the national side was a long time coming. Khan has been brought into the squad for the second Test against England.

3 things you need to know

Sarfaraz Khan received a call-up to the Indian side

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja will miss out on 2nd Test

The 2nd Test will start on February 2, 2024

Sarfaraz Khan attends training session ahead of second India vs England 2nd Test

With KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja sustaining respective injuries after the 1st Test and bowing out from the 2nd Test, the immediate need to bring in replacements arose. Thus, in comes Sarafaraz Khan as one of the options. With the 2nd Test about to start in a couple of days, assertions are being made regarding whether the 26-year-old will make it to the playing XI or not.

While it will be intriguing to see what the future holds for Sarfaraz Khan, for now it is all ideal. The right-hander is seemingly all-pumped up before the 2nd Test, and ready to grace the field. Here is the first picture of Sarfaraz Khan perspiring in a practice session.

Finally Sarfaraz Khan first practice station with team India🇮🇳💪



Go well my brother🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SpQtqPxP1d — Sarfraz Khan fan club🇮🇳 (@saffulove) January 31, 2024

India vs England 2nd Test preview

After suffering the defeat in Hyderabad, Team India would look to bounce back in Vishakhapatnam. The onus would once again lie on Rohit Sharma. He would be seeking to lead from the front. Aside from Sharma, focus would be on youngsters, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer. Besides that, Shubman Gill will be under heavy scrutiny as he flopped in both innings of the 1st Test. Moreover, it will be intriguing to see who gets the push between Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, and Rajat Patidar. The second Test starts on February 2, 2024.







