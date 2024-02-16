English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 15:24 IST

R Ashwin CREATES HISTORY: India spinner becomes second Indian bowler to take 500 Test wickets

R Ashwin picked up the wicket of Zak Crawley in the ongoing India vs England 3rd Test in Rajkot to create history. He is only behind Anil Kumble.

Republic Sports Desk
R Ashwin
R Ashwin | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

R Ashwin became the second Indian bowler in cricket history to take 500 Test wickets. Ashwin picked up the wicket of Zak Crawley in the ongoing India vs England 3rd Test in Rajkot to create history. He is only behind Anil Kumble who has 619 wickets. Ashwin is only the third off-spinner to achieve the feat.

The 37-year-old Ashwin needed just one wicket for the feat and that came in the way of opener Crawley, who mistimed a sweep that landed in the safe hands of Rajat Patidar at short fine leg. Earlier in the day, India were earlier bowled out for 445 in their first innings.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score & Updates

Ashwin: Second-fastest to 500 Test wickets

The only other off-spinners who have touched the 500 wickets mark are retired Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralidaran (800) and Australia's Nathan Lyon (517), who did it last year.

Overall, Ashwin is only the ninth bowler to take 500 wickets in the traditional format, scaling the landmark in his 97th Test.

Advertisement

Having made his Test debut in 2011, Ashwin has come a long way.

From medium pace to Spin Great

ALSO READ | R Ashwin's HUGE ERROR sees Team India getting PENALIZED five runs; England to start innings at 5/0

The engineering graduate from Chennai started out as a top-order batter and tried his hand at medium pace bowling before settling for the role of an off-spinner, a decision that was forced by a back injury during his teenage years.

Advertisement

Following the Kumble and Harbhajan Singh era, Ashwin had big shoes to fill and he has done that with remarkable consistency.

In his first 16 Tests, Ashwin snared nine five-wicket hauls and became the fastest to the 300 wickets club.

Advertisement

Ashwin has also proved his worth in the shorter formats, having played 116 ODIS for his 156 wickets in the format. He has 72 wickets in 65 T20 International appearances.

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 15:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

15 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

16 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

16 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

16 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

16 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

16 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

16 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

16 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

16 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

16 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

16 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

16 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

18 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

19 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi lays foundation stone for NLC India's solar plant

    Business News13 minutes ago

  2. Big Boost to Navy and Coast Guard: Rs 29,000 Cr Deal Cleared by Ministry

    Defence16 minutes ago

  3. Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-367 FRIDAY Result Today

    Info18 minutes ago

  4. Ajay Singh, Busy Bee Airways bid for GoFirst

    Business News18 minutes ago

  5. Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme edition launched overseas

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo