Updated February 18th, 2024 at 15:22 IST

IND vs ENG: R Ashwin joins match proceedings in post-tea session on fourth day

After having to travel to Chennai to care for his sick mother, veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned to action during the post-tea break on the fourth day of the third Test match against England.

Press Trust Of India
ashwin set to join team india in rajkot test
रवि अश्विन | Image:x
Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was back in action during the post-tea session on the fourth day of the third Test against England after he was forced to leave for Chennai to attend to his ailing mother.

Ashwin had left for Chennai hours after reaching the coveted milestone of 500 Test wickets on the second day of the match.

Ashwin did not incur any 'Penalty time' for his absence on the third day as per the ICC's Playing Conditions.

As per ICC's clause 24.3.2, "A nominated player's absence will not incur Penalty time if, in the opinion of umpires, if the player has left the field for other wholly acceptable reason, which shall not include illness or internal injury." Ashwin, who arrived in Rajkot on Sunday afternoon, was seen going through the drills during the tea break.

Earlier, the BCCI confirmed during the first session of the fourth day about Ashwin rejoining national duty.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the return of Ravichandran Ashwin to the squad after a brief absence due to a family emergency. Ashwin had to temporarily withdraw from the squad after Day 2 of the 3rd Test in Rajkot to attend to a family emergency," BCCI said in a statement.

"Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue to contribute towards the team's cause in the ongoing Test match," the statement added.

BCCI also lauded every stakeholder for showing empathy during a critical phase for the star cricketer.

"The team management, players, media and fans have shown immense understanding and empathy, acknowledging the importance of family as a priority. The team and its supporters have stood united in support of Ashwin during this challenging period, and the management is delighted to welcome him back to the field.

"Ashwin and his family kindly request privacy as they navigate through these challenging times." Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik had hinted about Ashwin's imminent return on-air while commentating for the host broadcaster before the start of the proceedings on day four. 

Published February 18th, 2024 at 15:22 IST

