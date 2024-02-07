Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 17:18 IST

IND vs ENG: Ranji Trophy run-machine finally gets India call-up as KL Rahul's replacement

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter KL Rahul were on Monday been ruled out of the second Test against England starting in Visakhapatnam on February 2. Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Sunday while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain.

Press Trust Of India
Rahul Dravid addressing Team India players
Rahul Dravid addressing Team India players | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter KL Rahul were on Monday been ruled out of the second Test against England starting in Visakhapatnam on February 2.

Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Sunday while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain.

Advertisement

"Mr. Ravindra Jadeja and Mr. KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second IDFC First Bank Test against England in Vizag, starting February 02, 2024," the BCCI said in a media release.

"The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo," it added.

Advertisement

The Selection Committee has added Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan and left-arm spinner Sourabh Kumar and all-rounder Washington Sundar in to the squad for the second Test.

India trail the five-match series 0-1 after losing the opener by 28 runs.

Advertisement

Saransh Jain has been named as a replacement for Washington in the India A squad for the third and final multi-day game against England Lions starting on Thursday in Ahmedabad.

"Avesh Khan will continue to travel with his Ranji Trophy team, Madhya Pradesh and will join the Test squad if required," the released added.

Advertisement

India's updated Squad for 2nd Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar. PTI APA BS BS

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Siddaramaiah, 135 Karnataka Cong MLAs Protest in Delhi

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Will Lionel Messi play?

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. India to the World: CouponzGuru's International Expansion Journey

    Initiatives18 minutes ago

  4. Furniture in Fashion: Elevate Your Living Spaces

    Initiatives24 minutes ago

  5. J&K Police Thwart Human Trafficking Attempt: 2 Bangladeshi Girls Rescued

    India News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement