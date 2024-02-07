Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 21:22 IST

IND vs ENG: Ravi Shastri takes dig at Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer with Cheteshwar Pujara warning

Former India head coach, Ravi Shastri, has delivered a warning to Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer following their dismissal in the first innings of the 2nd Test.

Prateek Arya
Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Former India head coach, Ravi Shastri, has delivered a warning to Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer following their dismissal in the first innings of the second Test against England at Visakhapatnam on Friday, February 2. The right-handed batters looked good during their brief innings, but both were unable to capitalize on the start.

3 things you need to know

  • India lost the 1st Test against England by 28 runs
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a scintillating century on Day 1 of the second IND vs ENG Test
  • India ended Day 1 of the second Test at 336/6

Also Read | IND vs ENG: Ashwin and Erasmus engage in animated back-and-forth- WATCH

Advertisement

IND vs ENG: Ravi Shastri cautions youngsters

Compared to the horror show in Hyderabad, Shubman Gill did get an ideal start in the 1st innings of 2nd Test. He was getting the odd boundary and was approaching his fifty at his usual pace. However, at the 24-run mark, he nicked a James Anderson delivery, which was collected by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes without any hassle. Consequently, Gill once again failed to develop his innings after getting the much-needed start. Similar was

Advertisement

The right-handed batter has just about kept his spot in the playing XI. Similar has been the case with Shreyas Iyer. Iyer has been dealing with a long stretch of failures and squandered another chance in the form of Day 1 of the 2nd Test. He got out after making 27 runs. With both batsmen testing the patience of fans and selectors, they may face a difficult situation when Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will return.  Furthermore, domestic veterans such as Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan are looking for opportunities, and seasoned batters are never completely out of the picture.

Ravi Shastri, who is commentating on the match, noted on television that veteran players like Pujara are always on the radar, therefore the youngsters must make the most of their opportunities.

Advertisement

"It's a fresh side, a young side. These youngsters have to prove themselves. Don't forget, Pujara is waiting. He is grinding it out at the Ranji Trophy and is always in the radar," Shastri said on air.

Gill could have alleviated the burden with a refreshing knock in the first innings, especially given the circumstances were ideal for batting.

Advertisement

Also Read | 'So at the age of 30 I came here': Rajat Patidar's big statement

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal powers India towards 400+

While the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer, build a solid innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal proved to be a force to reckon with on the other end. The left-hander played with a positive mindset from the outset. Smashes fours and sixes at will and thereby registered his second international Test century. The biggest talking point of his innings came when he was at the score of 94. The youngster got to his hundred by stepping out and dispatching it towards the long-on region. Jaiswal went unbeaten at 179 at stumps on Day 1. Courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal's century, India got to a total of 336/6. 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 21:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 131, Over 300 People Missing

    World18 minutes ago

  2. Rose Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Make Your Partner Feel Specia

    Lifestyle19 minutes ago

  3. Rupee set for boost as dollar pulls back

    Business News23 minutes ago

  4. 65-year-old Falls Into Nullaha in Mumbai, Dies

    India News25 minutes ago

  5. Diljit, Rihanna To Perform At Anant -Radhika's Pre-Wedding Festivities?

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement