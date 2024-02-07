Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 21:22 IST
IND vs ENG: Ravi Shastri takes dig at Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer with Cheteshwar Pujara warning
Former India head coach, Ravi Shastri, has delivered a warning to Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer following their dismissal in the first innings of the 2nd Test.
Former India head coach, Ravi Shastri, has delivered a warning to Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer following their dismissal in the first innings of the second Test against England at Visakhapatnam on Friday, February 2. The right-handed batters looked good during their brief innings, but both were unable to capitalize on the start.
3 things you need to know
- India lost the 1st Test against England by 28 runs
- Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a scintillating century on Day 1 of the second IND vs ENG Test
- India ended Day 1 of the second Test at 336/6
Also Read | IND vs ENG: Ashwin and Erasmus engage in animated back-and-forth- WATCH
IND vs ENG: Ravi Shastri cautions youngsters
Compared to the horror show in Hyderabad, Shubman Gill did get an ideal start in the 1st innings of 2nd Test. He was getting the odd boundary and was approaching his fifty at his usual pace. However, at the 24-run mark, he nicked a James Anderson delivery, which was collected by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes without any hassle. Consequently, Gill once again failed to develop his innings after getting the much-needed start. Similar was
The right-handed batter has just about kept his spot in the playing XI. Similar has been the case with Shreyas Iyer. Iyer has been dealing with a long stretch of failures and squandered another chance in the form of Day 1 of the 2nd Test. He got out after making 27 runs. With both batsmen testing the patience of fans and selectors, they may face a difficult situation when Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will return. Furthermore, domestic veterans such as Rajat Patidar and Sarfaraz Khan are looking for opportunities, and seasoned batters are never completely out of the picture.
Ravi Shastri, who is commentating on the match, noted on television that veteran players like Pujara are always on the radar, therefore the youngsters must make the most of their opportunities.
"It's a fresh side, a young side. These youngsters have to prove themselves. Don't forget, Pujara is waiting. He is grinding it out at the Ranji Trophy and is always in the radar," Shastri said on air.
Gill could have alleviated the burden with a refreshing knock in the first innings, especially given the circumstances were ideal for batting.
Also Read | 'So at the age of 30 I came here': Rajat Patidar's big statement
IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal powers India towards 400+
While the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer, build a solid innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal proved to be a force to reckon with on the other end. The left-hander played with a positive mindset from the outset. Smashes fours and sixes at will and thereby registered his second international Test century. The biggest talking point of his innings came when he was at the score of 94. The youngster got to his hundred by stepping out and dispatching it towards the long-on region. Jaiswal went unbeaten at 179 at stumps on Day 1. Courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal's century, India got to a total of 336/6.
Published February 2nd, 2024 at 21:22 IST
