English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 13:06 IST

'I don't sit in visa office': Rohit Sharma gives no-nonsense answer on Shoaib Bashir's visa troubles

England captain Ben Stokes is absolutely "devastated" that rookie off-spinner Shoaib Bashir's arrival in India for the five-Test series has been delayed due to lingering visa issues that forced him to return home from the team's Abu Dhabi training base.

Press Trust Of India
Rohit Sharma on Shoaib Bashir
Rohit Sharma on Shoaib Bashir | Image:BCCI/Somerset
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

England captain Ben Stokes is absolutely "devastated" that rookie off-spinner Shoaib Bashir's arrival in India for the five-Test series has been delayed due to lingering visa issues that forced him to return home from the team's Abu Dhabi training base. The 20-year-old lanky off-spinner, who plays for Somerset in the English county, was with the squad in Abu Dhabi but couldn't proceed to India as he is yet to be granted visa. Bashir's family is of Pakistani heritage.

Bashir, who is a shock inclusion in the squad with a mediocre 10 wickets from just six first-class games, was never in contention for a place in the squad for the opening Test starting on Thursday.

Advertisement

"I didn't want this type of situation to be his first experience of what it's like to be in the England Test team," England captain Ben Stokes told select British media during an interaction on Tuesday.

"Especially for a young lad, I'm devastated for him," the celebrated all-rounder said.

Advertisement

India captain Rohit Sharma, in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, said he hoped to see the youngster in action soon.

"I feel for him. He is coming, I think, for the first time. Unfortunately, I don't sit in visa office to make the decision. Hopefully he will make it here soon," Rohit said.

Advertisement

Australian opener Usman Khawaja also faced a similar situation when he arrived late for the Test series in India last year.

While Bashir is expected to get the stamp of approval from Indian High Commission in London, the turn of events left Stokes a tad irked.

Advertisement

"As captain, I find it particularly frustrating. We announced the squad in mid-December and now Bash finds himself without a visa to get here. He's not the first cricketer to go through this.

"I have played with a lot of people who have had the same issues," Stokes said.

Advertisement

Another player of Pakistani origin, Saqib Mahmood, couldn't travel to India in 2019 for an 'A' series.

England and Wales Cricket Board's MD (Operations) Stuart Hooper was in the UAE to speed up the procedure but it didn't get the desired result.

Advertisement

"I find it frustrating that we have picked a player and he's not with us because of visa issues. It's a frustrating situation to be in but a lot of people have been trying to get it through." 

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Vayu Shakti 2024: Indian Air Force To Flex Its Muscle Near Jaisalmer

    Videos4 minutes ago

  2. Joe Root reveals England's new approach as team eschews formal meetings

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  3. Injustice Meted Out to Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi For Centuries: Yogi

    Politics News7 minutes ago

  4. Rose Day: Tips To Preserve Flowers Gifted By Your Loved Ones

    Galleries9 minutes ago

  5. Solutions3X Redefines Education for US Healthcare With New Tech

    Initiatives9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement