Sarfaraz Khan finally got his chance to play international cricket after a long struggle in domestic cricket. Sarfaraz Khan was handed his India cap before the IND vs ENG 3rd Test and he made sure to make it count. Sarfaraz Khan scores a smashing 50 off just 48 balls to kickstart his journey in international cricket.

Sarfaraz Khan hit 7 boundaries and one six to reach his half-century. It was the third-fastest fifty by an Indian debutant in Test cricket. He is only behind Hardik Pandya and leader Yuvraj of Patiala.

India vs England: IND in dominant position

Earlier in the day, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja dropped anchor on a benign track to lead a robust recovery for India, steering the hosts to 185/3 at tea on the first day of the third Test against England here on Thursday.

With Rohit (97 batting) bringing up his 17th Test fifty, first of the series, in a shared first session between the two opponents, Jadeja (68 batting) followed his captain's feat in the second session with his 21st half-century.

Rohit and Jadeja cashed in on a batting-friendly surface here at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, which had provided early troubles to India's youngsters in the first session.

India were left reeling at 33 for three in the first hour's play having lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (10), Shubman Gill (0) and Rajat Patidar (5), but Rohit and Jadeja rebuilt the innings.

Rohit and Jadeja opted to grind it out in the morning session and impose themselves in the afternoon without taking any undue risks to put on 152 runs for the fourth wicket so far.

Rohit was one hit away from his 11th ton in the format and certainly a timely one given the circumstances. He has faced 154 balls with 11 fours and two sixes.

On the other hand, Jadeja went about his business with consummate ease to reach a resolute 68 not out from 126 balls with six boundaries and one six.

The dashing all-rounder found the gaps on a packed leg-side field and his immaculate running between the wickets was the stand-out aspect of his knock.

Jadeja had fielders standing close to his bat and even on the leg side, but the local favourite displayed excellent use of his wrists to work the ball around for singles and doubles.

As the pitch flattened out under the sun to provide nothing in terms of assistance for the English bowlers, the visitors were forced to work with their field settings and try different angles with their bowling. But nothing seems to have worked out.

For more than one spell, express pacer Mark Wood, who rocked India twice early, barraged Rohit with a deep fine leg and deep square leg in place.

Rohit did not find any trouble dealing with the challenge and did not mind slowing down a little in the second session to ensure he returns for the final session to keep consolidating for India.